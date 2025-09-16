How the Texas Longhorns Defense Feeds off Each Other
The Texas Longhorns' record currently reads 2-1 after Week 3 of the 2025 college football season, but in the minds of fans, they might as well be 0-3 or maybe even 1-2 after a slow start this past Saturday against the UTEP Miners that still resulted in a 27-10 win.
In the first three games of the season, especially against UTEP and in the season opener against Ohio State, quarterback Arch Manning has struggled to get his grip on the starting quarterback job, but on the opposite of the line of scrimmage, the Longhorn defense has lived up to expectations, performing at the same level if not, higher than last year.
Only allowing 31 points through three games, this Texas defense seems more closely-knit than last year, if that's even possible.
"We Always Just Want to Be the Best"
In his Monday afternoon pregame press conference, junior defensive back Jelani McDonald was very adamant about how the defense strives to be the best and be at their highest level, for the team and for their fellow teammates and how that high level of play brings out the best in the personnel.
"It's always great, just because the competitiveness drives us," McDonald said. "Because we always just want to be the best. So, it's like anytime we compete, we know that we're striving to be the best for each other."
McDonald also talked about a playful jab that was thrown at him for dropping an interception against San Jose State, and the feeling he felt when he redeemed himself against UTEP last Saturday, picking off Malachi Nelson midway through the second quarter.
"It felt great," McDonald said. "Just getting it and just understanding and knowing that that ain't the only one I want to get. I want to get some more."
And when McDonald was asked about the defense's progress, his answer showed how well put together the defense was as a unit.
"We're great, we're on a steady pace, as long as we just keep putting in the same work, keep doing our job and making sure that we're good, we're going to be great as a team," the defensive back said.
When the junior was asked about the offense, and if they were just taking their foot off the gas in non-conference to prepare for SEC play, McDonald was vocal in how the offense had to get on the same page mentally and as a team.
"We just keep as a team," McDonald said. "We're going to keep things on a steady pace. We're just going to keep striving to get better."
McDonald and the No. 8-ranked Longhorns welcome the Sam Houston State Bearkats to Austin Saturday night in their final contest before conference play commences.