How to Watch No. 16 Texas vs. No 3 Texas A&M
Despite having three losses on the season, the Texas Longhorns will look to find a way into the College Football Playoff with a win over their top-ranked rival, the Texas A&M Aggies, as they welcome them back to the Forty Acres for the first time since 2010.
It's been a tale of two seasons between the programs, with the Longhorns entering as the pre-season ranked number one team in the country, but have three losses on their schedule, keeping them on the outside looking in. The Aggies though, control their own destiny, and are the last undefeated team in the conference as they look to remain that way in the clash of the two titans.
Here's how to watch the exciting Black Friday matchup
How to Watch Texas vs. Texas A&M
- Who: Texas Longhorns 8-3 (5-2 in SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies 11-0 (7-0 in SEC)
- What: Final game of the season for the Longhorns
- When: Friday, November 28, at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: DKR - Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- TV/Streaming: ABC
- Radio: Longhorn Network
- Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color)
- Last Season: Last season, the Longhorns went 13-3 and were knocked out of the College Football Playoff by the eventual champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before that, though, their other two losses on the season came at the hands of the Bulldogs, losing 30-15 in the Forty Acres, and then again 22-19 in the conference championship. The Aggies would finish 8-5 last season and end on a three-game losing streak, and would miss out on an SEC Championship appearance, despite a promising start.
- Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 77-37 with five ties, and have won the previous two matchups, while the Aggies haven't won since the last time they played in Austin in 2010.
Meet the Coaches
- Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his second season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 19-5 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success last season before fizzling out, and now has already matched their win total with four games remaining. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.
- Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his fifth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 46-20 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2025 season as the preseason number one-ranked team in the AP poll. He was previously an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.
What to Know About Texas A&M
The Aggies have been one of college football's best teams this season, featuring a defense that can be downright dominant at times, coupled with one of the best receiving duos in the country in KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, with a Heisman hopeful in Marcel Reed as the team's signal-caller.
There are chinks in the armor though, as evident by their first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks this season, where they found themselves in a four touchdown deficit. Shutting down their offense, is easier said than done, as they rank third in SEC in points per game with 38.09. Their defense on the other hand, is ninth, allowing 21.45 points per game.
The Aggies will come into Austin with nothing really changing for them with a loss, but a chip on their shoulder after they lost the first Lone Star Showdown in over a decade last season. The Aggies will look to keep their season perfect, but if the Longhorns can force early mistakes and take advantage of them, it could be anyone's game.