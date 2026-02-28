Injury Updates Emerge on Texas WRs Emmett Mosley V and Ryan Wingo

With the Texas Longhorns beginning spring ball on March 9, there are a couple of key players still recovering from nagging injuries.

It has already been confirmed that quarterback Arch Manning is recovering from foot surgery, but it also appears that two of his top targets are dealing with some injury issues. As confirmed by Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods, both Emmett Mosley V (ankle) and Ryan Wingo (wrist) are "progressing" without any significant setbacks after undergoing surgeries earlier in the offseason.

With that being said, Richardson did confirm who would be the next two guys up if either Mosley or Wingo were limited during the upcoming spring session.

"I was told that if Wingo is limited this spring, Kaliq Lockett will be next up on the outside, while Daylan McCutcheon would slide into the slot in place of Mosley," Richardson wrote via Orangebloods on X.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Wingo led the team in every major statistical category this past season, recording 54 catches for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. As for Mosley, he didn't debut until the second month of the season due to an injury, but still put up impressive numbers. The Stanford transfer posted 28 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

While Texas wasn't short on talent at wide receiver to begin with, the Longhorns did add Auburn wide receiver transfer Cam Coleman, who ranked as the No. 1 pass catcher in the transfer portal. The former five-star recruit racked up 56 catches for 708 yards and five scores this past season with Auburn, despite inferior quarterback play from Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels.

If Lockett and McCutcheon are able to get more reps during spring ball, it certainly wouldn't be the worst thing for the former blue-chip recruits, who combined for 12 catches and 121 yards receiving with one score during their freshman season.

Texas' spring practices are expected to take place in March and April, with athletic director Chris Del Conte confirming the Longhorns will have a spring game on April 18 unlike last year.

"We are going to have a spring game on April 18th," Del Conte said via 247Sports. "We're gonna have a combination Fan Day and also a spring game. Not too sure how the spring scrimmage is gonna go. We have a lot of young bucks. But I talked to Coach [Steve] Sarkisian yesterday at lunch, and he said, 'Yeah, we're gonna give it a go.' It's gonna be awesome. And then we have a baseball game that afternoon, so just mark your calendar for April 18th."

Although it's never ideal to have this many big names banged up, it's much better to have guys resting and recovering in March as opposed to fall camp or even during the early part of the season.