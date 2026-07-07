Is Texas Building the Best Offensive Line Class in Program History?

There was no secret after the 2025 season that held the Texas Longhorns back from making good on the national championship hype. Despite the talk of being the sport’s first “flop,” it wasn’t quarterback Arch Manning; it wasn’t even the defensive coordinator who was fired.

It was the offensive line. In the SEC, as much as any conference, it is the trenches that can separate the good from the elite. And Texas didn’t have what it needed up front offensively to not only protect Manning but pave the way for a consistent run game.

That isn’t to say that the offensive line was the only problem, as the Longhorns addressed other shortcomings this offseason as well. Yet, it is to show that Texas didn’t stop in its quest to “fix” the offensive line via the transfer portal.

Best Offensive Line Class Yet?

Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) and offensive lineman Connor Robertson (62) celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For all the questions that were asked about offensive line coach Kyle Flood amidst last season’s struggles. He’s responded with what may be the best offensive line class of his tenure at Texas thus far.

As the Longhorns look to close the distance on their arch-rival Texas A&M’s No. 1 class, Texas has the future of its front five all but secured with five commits.

Ismael Camara is the latest addition to the class and is also now the crown jewel. The five-star prospect ranks as the No. 3 tackle in the class per 247Sports. The France-born prospect is still young in his football career, yet is already recognized as one of the best at his age.

He joins DJ Campbell and Kelvin Banks as one of the three highest-ranked offensive linemen that Texas has landed under Steve Sarkisian.

While his fellow offensive tackle in this class will be the headliner, Swanson should not be overlooked. He ranks as the No. 17 offensive tackle and 218th prospect nationally in the 2027 class.

If Camara is the future left tackle for Texas, then Swanson could be opposite him at right tackle.

Meanwhile, the guys who could play between them are Keyon Hemphill-Woods, Lucas Rhoa, and Jackson. All three are three-star prospects, yet they round out a group that has players for potentially all five offensive line positions.

With it only being halfway through the cycle there is still time for another addition or two. Yet, as things stand Texas could have its best offensive line class since 2022. That aforemention class included the likes of Banks, Campbell, Cole Hutson, Cameron Williams, and Connor Robertson.

That class featured several players who went on to become contributors along the offensive line, and will be one to beat.