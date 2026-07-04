Where Ismael Camara Fits on Texas' Future Offensive Line

The Texas Longhorns continue their ascending form on the recruiting trail with the commitment of elite 2027 offensive lineman Ismael Camara.

As first reported by ON3’s Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns earned the verbal pledge from the five-star offensive tackle on the Fourth of July, bringing Texas fans some very early fireworks.

The commitment of the 247Sports Composite five-star offensive lineman moves the Longhorns’ 2027 recruiting class up to No. 6 as they now have 15 blue-chip prospects from their 22-member class.

But now the question becomes: where will the Gilmer, Texas native fit along the future offensive line for Texas?

How He’ll Fit

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Don’t let the 6-foot-6, 340-pound frame fool you; Camara moves really well for an offensive lineman his size. After moving to the United States of America from France, Camara’s career in football is still relatively young. This could mean that the biggest growth is still yet to come as he reaches the end of his high school career.

Yet, while some view him as an interior offensive lineman, Rivals ranks him as the No. 4 interior lineman in the class. It is actually offensive tackle where he fits in best for Texas, especially when taking into consideration what else the Longhorns already have in the 2027 class.

Camara is just the newest addition to a class that already features four other offensive linemen. The others include four-star offensive tackle Brian Swanson, three-star Keyon Hemphill-Woods, three-star Lucas Rhoa, and three-star Jackson Cook.

Both Hemphill-Woods and Cook are currently listed as interior linemen, while Swanson and Rhoa are listed as tackles. Although Rhoa could be the utility player in this class, seeing time at both guard and tackle.

Given that and his already tackle-sized frame, it makes sense that Camara projects to be the successor to Trevor Goosby at left tackle.

If all goes to plan this season, the Longhorns will need a replacement for their current blindside protector. Even after just one full season as the entrenched starting left tackle, Goosby is already in the conversation for being the first offensive tackle off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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