It Was Another Week of Standout Performances from Longhorns in the NFL
Texas football has had an exciting weekend across college and the NFL, with a major win against Oklahoma on Saturday and some standout performances from former Longhorns on Sunday.
With a focus on the pros, here's how some Longhorn alumni performed across the NFL.
Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
Another week, another crazy stat line from Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. Against one of the top teams in the NFL, Robinson put a little mustard magic on the Buffalo Bills. On 19 carries, Robinson ran for 170 yards and a touchdown against his AFC opponent, his best performance on the ground this season.
It wasn't just the run game that helped Robinson once again stand out for Atlanta, but the pass game as well. The young back caught the ball six times for sixty-eight yards en route to a 24-14 win over the Bills.
Xavier Worthy - Kansas City Chiefs
Worthy returned to the field once again, catching passes from one of the best in the league, Patrick Mahomes, on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. Xavier Worthy's night wasn't exactly the loudest, catching two passes for 20 yards, but he did tack on the first touchdown for the team in the first quarter.
Worthy's touchdown catch against the Lions was his first this season.
Byron Murphy II - Seattle Seahawks
While Colin Simmons was tallying sacks for the Longhorns on Saturday, former Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II was doing the same for the Seahawks on Sunday. Murphy finished his game against the Broncos with two sacks and a tackle in a 20-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Murphy now has 4.5 sacks this season, which is currently tied-8th in the NFL.
Andrew Mukuba - Philadelphia Eagles
Andrew Mukuba was productive in the Eagles' loss to the New York Giants, finishing with three solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Mukuba now has 19 tackles on the season, accompanied by two passes defended and an interception.
Matthew Golden - Green Bay Packers
Matthew Golden had his best performance of the season thus far, catching the ball three times for 86 yards on five targets. Golden has now set season highs in receiving yards every week for three consecutive weeks. Against Cleveland, Golden caught four passes for 52 yards, and against Dallas, he caught the ball five times for 58 yards.
Golden now has 14 total catches on the season and 212 receiving yards.