Longhorns Country

It Was Another Week of Standout Performances from Longhorns in the NFL

Texas Longhorns dominated the weekend in college football and the pros.

Henry Hipschman

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) reacts after a 45-yard reception during the second quarter of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) reacts after a 45-yard reception during the second quarter of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas football has had an exciting weekend across college and the NFL, with a major win against Oklahoma on Saturday and some standout performances from former Longhorns on Sunday.

With a focus on the pros, here's how some Longhorn alumni performed across the NFL.

Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinso
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) defends during the second half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Another week, another crazy stat line from Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. Against one of the top teams in the NFL, Robinson put a little mustard magic on the Buffalo Bills. On 19 carries, Robinson ran for 170 yards and a touchdown against his AFC opponent, his best performance on the ground this season.

It wasn't just the run game that helped Robinson once again stand out for Atlanta, but the pass game as well. The young back caught the ball six times for sixty-eight yards en route to a 24-14 win over the Bills.

Xavier Worthy - Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs Wide Receiver Xavier Worth
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worthy returned to the field once again, catching passes from one of the best in the league, Patrick Mahomes, on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. Xavier Worthy's night wasn't exactly the loudest, catching two passes for 20 yards, but he did tack on the first touchdown for the team in the first quarter.

Worthy's touchdown catch against the Lions was his first this season.

Byron Murphy II - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Byron Murphy I
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Colin Simmons was tallying sacks for the Longhorns on Saturday, former Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II was doing the same for the Seahawks on Sunday. Murphy finished his game against the Broncos with two sacks and a tackle in a 20-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Murphy now has 4.5 sacks this season, which is currently tied-8th in the NFL.

Andrew Mukuba - Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Safety Andrew Mukuba
Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs for a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Andrew Mukuba was productive in the Eagles' loss to the New York Giants, finishing with three solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Mukuba now has 19 tackles on the season, accompanied by two passes defended and an interception.

Matthew Golden - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Matthew Golden
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) runs the ball during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bengals 27-18. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Golden had his best performance of the season thus far, catching the ball three times for 86 yards on five targets. Golden has now set season highs in receiving yards every week for three consecutive weeks. Against Cleveland, Golden caught four passes for 52 yards, and against Dallas, he caught the ball five times for 58 yards.

Golden now has 14 total catches on the season and 212 receiving yards.

feed

Published
Henry Hipschman
HENRY HIPSCHMAN

Henry is currently a sophomore journalism major at the University of Texas pursuing a career in sports reporting. When he's not covering a Texas sporting event, Henry enjoys snowboarding, playing golf and going to the beach.

Home/Football