Chris Jones Knows What He Wants Travis Kelce to Do As Decision on Future Looms
In the aftermath of an emotional night, what could have been Chiefs star tight end and future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce's final game at Arrowhead Stadium, questions about the longtime Kansas City pass-catcher lingered. Kelce acknowledged the emotions of the night while telling reporters that he would make a decision on his potential retirement in conjunction with his family, friends and the Chiefs “when the time comes.”
Well, Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones was asked if he had given any thought as to if Thursday was Kelce's final home game as a member of the franchise, and proceeded to offer his hope: that Kelce returns for just one more year.
“I hope not man,” Jones said when asked if he thought this would be Kelce's final year. “We have just been through so much together and Travis has been a pivotal part of this offense for so long and he's been like a brother ... I hope this isn't the last year. I hope he gives it one more year. Just one more.”
Jones was one of the first players waiting for Kelce as he walked off the field and into the tunnel following the 20-13 loss to the Broncos, though the three-time All-Pro defensive tackle downplayed the gesture's seeming significance.
Facing the potential end of a career is difficult for any athlete, even more so for those who have reached the pinnacle of their respective sports, such as Kelce has. Making the decision to retire or not even more challenging is the fact that Kelce has developed brotherly relationships with teammates like Jones and injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose season-ending injury has forced the star tight end to face a harsh reality, as he expanded upon during an interview with Amazon Prime Video's Tony Gonzalez.
Has Kelce caught his last pass from Mahomes?
“That was a harsh reality when I got asked that," Kelce told Gonzalez. "I was like, 'Oh man, that's a dark way to look at it.' I think, I don't know, I'll always be able to go out there in the backyard slinging around with the old Texas gunslinger. But you know that day is going to come. If it's already happened, I can feel pretty content with how many times he's connected on the field with me and how much success and how much fun we've had playing this game.”
Kelce acknowledged that for Mahomes—and surely for a number of other Chiefs teammates—there will never truly be a goodbye, even if he ultimately chooses to step away from the game.
Kelce, regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, has amassed the third-most receptions and receiving yards among tight ends in league history while also holding the record for the most playoff receptions in a career. He has been selected to 11 Pro Bowls in 13 seasons.