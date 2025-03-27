Jake Majors Reflects On Impressive Texas Longhorns Pro Day Performance
AUSTIN - For the first time in five years, the Texas Longhorns will have someone new leading the offensive line. After five years, Jake Majors is out of eligibility and heading to the NFL Draft. Holding a record number of starts, he knows that his consistency stands out to teams.
Majors was the main part of two offensive lines that led the Longhorns to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, starting in 56 of the 57 games he played in at Texas. With NFL scouts present at Texas's Pro Day on Tuesday, Majors knew he didn't have much else to show them.
"(The scouts have) kind of gotten to know me pretty well, but just what the tape says, I'm durable you know, most career starts at UT, I'm available," Majors said. "You know that career starts is a crazy number. I hold it with honor because I know the guys who came before me put in just as much work. I'm a football sponge, someone who wants to keep learning the game at the highest level. I'm far from my potential, I know there's more out there."
While the offensive line won't be the same without Majors and the Longhorns are losing four of five starters to the NFL Draft, he is still confident that his successors will be just as successful as he was. With the same coaching leadership that Majors had, the young offensive line is set up for success.
When asked who could potentially be starting next season, Majors said that it's a fair competition and that anyone could be in the starting role.
"I mean, I'd say everybody, you know, Coach Floyd does a good job of having depth on this team, and he's one of the best coaches out there," Majors said. Of course, there are guys who have already played a few seasons, DJ (Campbell) and I'm looking forward to seeing (Andre) Cojoe have a good time. Connor Robertson could sneak in there, and then Neto (Umeozulu). We've been waiting on Neto, and I think he's gonna have a great year coming up."
Even without the same experience as it had before, Majors is confident that the offensive line will be just as strong as it was with him as a part of it.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place starting on April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.