Texas Longhorns' Jake Majors Announces NFL Draft Decision: 'Eternally Grateful'
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns center Jake Majors has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after a memorable career on the Forty Acres.
Majors made the announcement on X (Twitter) Monday, saying that he's "eternally grateful" for everyone that's gotten him to this point while also reflecting on his career at Texas.
He ends his Texas career with a program-record 56 starts across 57 games in five seasons with the team.
"The city of Austin, The University of Texas, and the culture and standard by which we serve others and play the game have forever shaped me into the man I am today," Majors wrote. "The Forty Acres will always be home, and I will forever bleed Burnt Orange, grateful for everything this university has given me."
Here's a look at his full statement:
Majors now joins safety Andrew Mukuba, receiver Matthew Golden, offensive lineman Hayden Conner, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., cornerback Gavin Holmes, defensive lineman Vernon Broughton and running back Jaydon Blue as other Longhorns that have declared for the draft.
In the days leading up to the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State, Majors reflected on his recruitment and the goal of wanting to bring Texas back to national relevancy.
"When I first committed to Texas, I said this a good bit, and I'll say it again, my commitment wasn't just for my personal well-being," Majors said. "It was to bring Texas back to where it belonged in the early 2000s. ... "To say that I've been a part of this journey for Texas has been a true blessing. All glory to God for being here, being in this exact moment, getting ready to prepare for a historic game like the Cotton Bowl."
