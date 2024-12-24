Texas Longhorns' Jake Majors on Brink of All-Time Program Record
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns center Jake Majors is on the cusp of solidifying himself as one of the experienced players in program history.
In Saturday's 38-24 win over the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Majors started his 55th career game, which tied him with former Texas offensive tackle Jonathon Scott for the program's all-time starts record. Majors has already passed Texas legend Colt McCoy and current Longhorns safety coach Blake Gideon on the list.
Unfortunately, Majors exited the Clemson game and never returned after getting hit hard on a blindside block that took a Tigers pick-six off the board, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said afterwards that Majors could have returned if necessary. Left guard Hayden Conner slid over to center.
"Jake Majors on that interception kind of took that blindside shot. He also was available to come back in. We decided to make that decision to hold him," Sarkisian said.
That's good news for Majors, who will presumably receive his 56th-career start when Texas takes on the No. 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils in the CFP quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day. In this era of the transfer portal and if Texas keeps having success sending guys to the NFL, it will be hard for any Longhorn to break Majors' record for a long time. It's possible his record will withstand the test of time.
But ask Majors, and he'll likely show little interest in the notable record right now. The Longhorns still have a ton of work to do, starting with Arizona State.
