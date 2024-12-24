Texas Longhorns' Jake Majors on Brink of All-Time Program Record

Longhorn center Jake Majors started his 55th career game today, tying Texas' all-time record for career starts🤘🏼



55 C JAKE MAJORS (2020-24)

55 OT Jonathon Scott (2002-05)

55 DT Rodrique Wright (2002-05)

53 QB Colt McCoy (2006-09)

52 S Blake Gideon (2008-11)