Texas Longhorns Final 2026 Depth Chart Projection After Fall Camp

Fall camp is just about in the books, and the Texas Longhorns depth chart is moving toward being finalized.

Throughout the last few weeks, a lot has changed for Texas. Ty'Anthony Smith was dismissed from the team, players like Justus Terry, Jermaine Bishop Jr., Kobe Black, and Jonah Williams have ascended, and others have held firm to their respective expectations.

Things will change throughout the season, as they always do, but this is our best guess for how things will look in Week 1.

Offense

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with quarterback Arch Manning during a timeout in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Starter: Arch Manning

Backup: KJ Lacey

Third Team: Dia Bell

Dia Bell had a tremendous final stretch of fall camp and progressed very nicely. We still believe KJ Lacey is the clear backup to Arch Manning, who is going to be a star.

Running Back

Starter: Hollywood Smothers OR Raleek Brown

Backup: Derrek Cooper

Third Team: Michael Terry III

Hollywood Smothers will likely lead the team in carries and yards, but Raleek Brown will have his chances. Either could start depending on the game plan.

Wide Receiver (X)

Starter: Cam Coleman

Backup: Sterling Berkhalter

Third Team: Kohen Brown

Cam Coleman is in for a massive year in this offense. He can run the full route tree and is everything the Longhorns hoped he would be and more.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Starter: Ryan Wingo

Backup: Kaliq Lockett

Third Team: Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Ryan Wingo has had an excellent camp and looks miles ahead of where he was a year ago. He still needs to prove his drop issues are gone. Kaliq Lockett is also coming along very nicely.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Starter: Emmett Mosley V

Backup: Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Third Team: Daylan McCutcheon

Emmett Mosley is a critical part of this offense and does everything Texas needs at the slot position. Jermaine Bishop is going to play, and play a lot. It's just a matter of where. Daylan McCutcheon is also in the circle of trust and will play.

Tight End (H)

Starter: Nick Townsend

Backup: Emaree Winston

Nick Townsend had a fantastic camp and is in position for a breakout season.

Tight End (Y)

Starter: Spencer Shannon OR Michael Masunas

Backup: Charlie Jilek

Both Shannon and Masunas will play. Both bring their own dynamic and both are better catching passes than they get credit for.

Left Tackle

Starter: Trevor Goosby

Backup: Andre Cojoe

Third Team: Jordan Coleman

Trevor Goosby avoided disaster with his injury and could miss Week 1. There has been almost no drop-off with Cojoe so far in practice, and he is clearly the team's third tackle.

Left Guard

Starter: Laurence Seymore

Backup: Dylan Sikorski

Third Team: Cole Hutson

It looks like Laurence Seymore is going to get the first crack at the starting job. All three of these players have gotten reps with the starters, and all three could conceivably start at some point.

Center

Starter: Connor Robertson

Backup: Jackson Christian

Third Team: Cole Hutson

Center is Connor Robertson's job without question. Jackson Christian is the future of the position for now, and the staff loves his play style. Hutson, however, has played the position before, and has the experience, and could start in a pinch.

Right Guard

Starter: Brandon Baker

Backup: Cole Hutson

Third Team: Jaydon Chatman

Brandon Baker has been a natural fit at right guard, and the experienced Hutson would be his back up.

Right Tackle

Starter: Melvin Siani

Backup: Andre Cojoe

Third Team: Jonte Newman

Melvin Siani has been much more than Texas thought it would get. Cojoe, again, is the third tackle.

Defense

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons kneels on the field during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JACK

Starter: Colin Simmons

Backup: Colton Vasek OR Richard Wesley

Colin Simmons is Colin Simmons. No Notes.

Richard Wesley is going to be a dude and will play. Vasek will also play. This position is very deep.

Defensive End

Starter: Lance Jackson OR Zina Umeozulu

Backup: Jamarion Carlton

Third Team: Brinley Tita

Zina Umeozulu has made a serious push for playing time. Both he and Jackson should play a lot.

Nose Tackle

Starter: Ian Geffrard

Backup: Maraad Watson

Third Team: Josiah Sharma

Ian Geffrard is a massive human being and is nearly immovable. Watson has also been tremendous. Texas is very large and very deep here.

Defensive Tackle

Starter: Hero Kanu OR Alex January

Backup: Justus Terry

Third Team: Myron Charles

Kanu and January are both starter-level players. Terry has had one of the best camps of any player on the team, and is going be a problem for opponents. All three will play.

WILL

Starter: Rasheem Biles

Backup: Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Third Team: Tyler Atkinson

The loss of Smith hurts, but Johnson-Rubell is versatile enough to play the position well enough after moving from safety. Atkinson will also play.

MIKE

Starter: Justin Cryer

Backup: Brad Spence

Third Team: Rocky Cummings

Justin Cryer clearly owns this spot and will play well here. Brad Spence can also play the position if they need him to.

SAM

Starter: Brad Spence

Backup: Markus Boswell

Third Team: Kosi Okpala

Spence is a natural SAM and the players behind him are young and developmental.

Corner

Starter: Bo Mascoe

Backup: Warren Roberson

Third Team: Hayward Howard Jr.

Bo Mascoe has First Team All-SEC potential this season. Warren Roberson has also made a ton of noise.

Corner

Starter: Kade Phillips

Backup: Wardell Mack

Third Team: Samari Matthews

We think Kade Phillips is going to finish the year as one of the best corners in the SEC. Wardell Mack moved from nickel to full time corner recently, and is welcome depth.

Nickel

Starter: Graceson Littleton

Backup: Xavier Filsaime(?)

Third Team: Jonathan Cunningham

Graceson Littleton is one of the top players on this defense and will have a great year. Bo Mascoe can play in the slot too, but it is clearly Littleton's job. Filsaime can fill in behind Littleton.

Free Safety

Starter: Derek Williams Jr.

Backup: Kobe Black

Third Team: Xavier Filsaime

Derek Williams and Kobe Black have really battled for this spot. Williams ended camp with the slight edge in our book, but things could easily change here.

Strong Safety

Starter: Jelani McDonald

Backup: Jonah Williams

Third Team: Zelus Hicks

Jelani McDonald will have an All-American-type year for Texas. Jonah Williams is a freak of nature and has made a push to get on the field.

Special Teams

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett returns a punt for touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Place Kicker

Starter: Gianni Spetic

Backup: Jake Collett

Spetic was brought in to take over the job and he did.

Kick Off Specialist

Starter: Gianni Spetic

Backup: Jake Collett

Punter

Starter: Mac Chiumento

Backup: Mikey Bukauskas

Same situation as Spetic. Same result.

Kick Return

Starter: Raleek Brown

Backup: Ryan Niblett

Raleek Brown has a chance to be a gamebreaker here, and Niblett as the other option makes it even scarier. You better not kick a fieldable ball to Texas.

Punt Return

Starter: Ryan Niblett

Backup: Raleek Brown

Niblett is one of the best in the country here. No notes.

Long Snapper

Starter: Trey Dubuc

Backup: Trott O'Neal

Longsnapper is a position whose name you don't ever want to here.

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