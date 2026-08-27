Texas Longhorns Final 2026 Depth Chart Projection After Fall Camp
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Fall camp is just about in the books, and the Texas Longhorns depth chart is moving toward being finalized.
Throughout the last few weeks, a lot has changed for Texas. Ty'Anthony Smith was dismissed from the team, players like Justus Terry, Jermaine Bishop Jr., Kobe Black, and Jonah Williams have ascended, and others have held firm to their respective expectations.
Things will change throughout the season, as they always do, but this is our best guess for how things will look in Week 1.
Offense
Quarterback
Starter: Arch Manning
Backup: KJ Lacey
Third Team: Dia Bell
Dia Bell had a tremendous final stretch of fall camp and progressed very nicely. We still believe KJ Lacey is the clear backup to Arch Manning, who is going to be a star.
Running Back
Starter: Hollywood Smothers OR Raleek Brown
Backup: Derrek Cooper
Third Team: Michael Terry III
Hollywood Smothers will likely lead the team in carries and yards, but Raleek Brown will have his chances. Either could start depending on the game plan.
Wide Receiver (X)
Starter: Cam Coleman
Backup: Sterling Berkhalter
Third Team: Kohen Brown
Cam Coleman is in for a massive year in this offense. He can run the full route tree and is everything the Longhorns hoped he would be and more.
Wide Receiver (Z)
Starter: Ryan Wingo
Backup: Kaliq Lockett
Third Team: Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Ryan Wingo has had an excellent camp and looks miles ahead of where he was a year ago. He still needs to prove his drop issues are gone. Kaliq Lockett is also coming along very nicely.
Wide Receiver (Slot)
Starter: Emmett Mosley V
Backup: Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Third Team: Daylan McCutcheon
Emmett Mosley is a critical part of this offense and does everything Texas needs at the slot position. Jermaine Bishop is going to play, and play a lot. It's just a matter of where. Daylan McCutcheon is also in the circle of trust and will play.
Tight End (H)
Starter: Nick Townsend
Backup: Emaree Winston
Nick Townsend had a fantastic camp and is in position for a breakout season.
Tight End (Y)
Starter: Spencer Shannon OR Michael Masunas
Backup: Charlie Jilek
Both Shannon and Masunas will play. Both bring their own dynamic and both are better catching passes than they get credit for.
Left Tackle
Starter: Trevor Goosby
Backup: Andre Cojoe
Third Team: Jordan Coleman
Trevor Goosby avoided disaster with his injury and could miss Week 1. There has been almost no drop-off with Cojoe so far in practice, and he is clearly the team's third tackle.
Left Guard
Starter: Laurence Seymore
Backup: Dylan Sikorski
Third Team: Cole Hutson
It looks like Laurence Seymore is going to get the first crack at the starting job. All three of these players have gotten reps with the starters, and all three could conceivably start at some point.
Center
Starter: Connor Robertson
Backup: Jackson Christian
Third Team: Cole Hutson
Center is Connor Robertson's job without question. Jackson Christian is the future of the position for now, and the staff loves his play style. Hutson, however, has played the position before, and has the experience, and could start in a pinch.
Right Guard
Starter: Brandon Baker
Backup: Cole Hutson
Third Team: Jaydon Chatman
Brandon Baker has been a natural fit at right guard, and the experienced Hutson would be his back up.
Right Tackle
Starter: Melvin Siani
Backup: Andre Cojoe
Third Team: Jonte Newman
Melvin Siani has been much more than Texas thought it would get. Cojoe, again, is the third tackle.
Defense
JACK
Starter: Colin Simmons
Backup: Colton Vasek OR Richard Wesley
Colin Simmons is Colin Simmons. No Notes.
Richard Wesley is going to be a dude and will play. Vasek will also play. This position is very deep.
Defensive End
Starter: Lance Jackson OR Zina Umeozulu
Backup: Jamarion Carlton
Third Team: Brinley Tita
Zina Umeozulu has made a serious push for playing time. Both he and Jackson should play a lot.
Nose Tackle
Starter: Ian Geffrard
Backup: Maraad Watson
Third Team: Josiah Sharma
Ian Geffrard is a massive human being and is nearly immovable. Watson has also been tremendous. Texas is very large and very deep here.
Defensive Tackle
Starter: Hero Kanu OR Alex January
Backup: Justus Terry
Third Team: Myron Charles
Kanu and January are both starter-level players. Terry has had one of the best camps of any player on the team, and is going be a problem for opponents. All three will play.
WILL
Starter: Rasheem Biles
Backup: Jordon Johnson-Rubell
Third Team: Tyler Atkinson
The loss of Smith hurts, but Johnson-Rubell is versatile enough to play the position well enough after moving from safety. Atkinson will also play.
MIKE
Starter: Justin Cryer
Backup: Brad Spence
Third Team: Rocky Cummings
Justin Cryer clearly owns this spot and will play well here. Brad Spence can also play the position if they need him to.
SAM
Starter: Brad Spence
Backup: Markus Boswell
Third Team: Kosi Okpala
Spence is a natural SAM and the players behind him are young and developmental.
Corner
Starter: Bo Mascoe
Backup: Warren Roberson
Third Team: Hayward Howard Jr.
Bo Mascoe has First Team All-SEC potential this season. Warren Roberson has also made a ton of noise.
Corner
Starter: Kade Phillips
Backup: Wardell Mack
Third Team: Samari Matthews
We think Kade Phillips is going to finish the year as one of the best corners in the SEC. Wardell Mack moved from nickel to full time corner recently, and is welcome depth.
Nickel
Starter: Graceson Littleton
Backup: Xavier Filsaime(?)
Third Team: Jonathan Cunningham
Graceson Littleton is one of the top players on this defense and will have a great year. Bo Mascoe can play in the slot too, but it is clearly Littleton's job. Filsaime can fill in behind Littleton.
Free Safety
Starter: Derek Williams Jr.
Backup: Kobe Black
Third Team: Xavier Filsaime
Derek Williams and Kobe Black have really battled for this spot. Williams ended camp with the slight edge in our book, but things could easily change here.
Strong Safety
Starter: Jelani McDonald
Backup: Jonah Williams
Third Team: Zelus Hicks
Jelani McDonald will have an All-American-type year for Texas. Jonah Williams is a freak of nature and has made a push to get on the field.
Special Teams
Place Kicker
Starter: Gianni Spetic
Backup: Jake Collett
Spetic was brought in to take over the job and he did.
Kick Off Specialist
Starter: Gianni Spetic
Backup: Jake Collett
Punter
Starter: Mac Chiumento
Backup: Mikey Bukauskas
Same situation as Spetic. Same result.
Kick Return
Starter: Raleek Brown
Backup: Ryan Niblett
Raleek Brown has a chance to be a gamebreaker here, and Niblett as the other option makes it even scarier. You better not kick a fieldable ball to Texas.
Punt Return
Starter: Ryan Niblett
Backup: Raleek Brown
Niblett is one of the best in the country here. No notes.
Long Snapper
Starter: Trey Dubuc
Backup: Trott O'Neal
Longsnapper is a position whose name you don't ever want to here.
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Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.Follow MattGalatzan