John Mateer's Red River Rivalry Hopes vs. Texas Remain Bleak
While losing on the road to an unranked Florida Gators team serves as a significant blemish for the Texas Longhorns, time doesn’t allow them to wallow in their sorrows.
Instead, they must turn their attention to their Red River Rivalry matchup against the No. 5-ranked Oklahoma Sooners next week, looking to interfere with the hot streak the Sooners have built so far in 2025.
One element working in the Texas Longhorns’ favor is that Oklahoma’s fearless leader, quarterback John Mateer, might not be able to take the field in Dallas this upcoming Saturday due to an injury suffered earlier in the season. Head coach Brent Venables recently revealed more about Mateer’s status.
Mateer’s Injury Update
After breaking his hand on his way to help his team beat Auburn two weeks ago, Mateer underwent surgery on Sept. 24. He sported a brace on the sidelines at Oklahoma’s most recent matchup, and with the Red River Rivalry fast approaching, many wonder who will take the field at quarterback for the Sooners.
While his exact recovery timeline remains unknown, Venables disclosed that he doesn’t assume Mateer will be back for the game.
“He’s going to push the limits on everything when it comes to his rehab and getting back,” Venables said earlier this week, per George Stoia of Sooner Scoop. “At the same time, I told him, you’re not going to defy the odds… You need to let those things heal.”
In his first four games at Oklahoma, the Washington transfer recorded 1,215 passing yards for six touchdowns. His absence will likely make a big difference for the Sooners against the Longhorns, but as Venables stressed, he will not “defy the odds” to play in the game.
Who would replace Mateer?
Mateer’s predicted absence means that backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. will likely step up to the plate this upcoming weekend at the Cotton Bowl Stadium for the second consecutive week.
Against Kent State, the sophomore completed 14 of 24 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. He also started in four games in 2024, one of them being last year’s Texas vs. Oklahoma battle.
Hawkins might not provide the same level of energy for the Longhorns as a healthy Mateer would, but given Texas’ recent struggles, a Sooners team relying on a backup quarterback still cannot be discounted.
The two teams will meet in Dallas for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 11.