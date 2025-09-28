Johnny Manziel Had Some Choice Words for 'Corny' Arch Manning
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has been no stranger to criticism during his first full season as a starter on the Forty Acres.
From fans and analysts along with former coaches and players, the opinions of Manning have been running rampant in the first few weeks of the season.
Now, one of the most notable former college football players -- and a Texas rival -- is adding throwing some of his own criticism at Manning.
Johnny Manziel Calls Arch Manning "Corny" for Stare Down
During a recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, former Texas A&M quarterback and Johnny Manziel had some choice words for Manning, calling him "corny" for staring down Sam Houston
"Arch isn't playing well," Manziel said. "He can hop on and flex on Sam Houston all he wants -- corny move by the way. ... For what Texas is right now, and the way that he's been playing, it should be suit and tie buttoned up, I gotta learn how to throw a shallow cross."
The "corny" remark from Manziel is certainly ironic considering that there is crystal-clear footage of the former Texas A&M quarterback stepping over a Sam Houston defender during the 2013 season when the Bearkats were an FCS team.
Take a look:
Additionally, Manning was already openly critical of himself for the stare down as well. It's clear he thinks he should have taken the high road instead of chirping back at Sam Houston linebacker Antavious Fish, who appears to have started the back-and-forth altercation earlier in the game.
"Probably a little much there," Manning said. "My mom was pretty mad about that. A little immature, but I think it's some built up frustration those past few weeks."
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian even added that he likes when Manning plays with a bit of emotion.
"I always say this about Arch, there's a lot more personality in there than sometimes everyone gets to see," Sarkisian said. "I always feel like he's a little bit at his best when that emotion kind of comes out some. I think there was a lot built up in there, obviously, from last week that he needed to get out. But inevitably, I think the guys feed off of that for him, and it's one of his strengths."
Manning and the Longhorns will open up SEC play next week against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.