Johnny Nanse Has A Simple Plan For Texas Longhorns Defense vs. Michigan

On Tuesday morning, Texas Longhorns' interim defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen met with the media to preview their Cheez-It Bowl matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. Nansen was joined by standout defenders Colin Simmons and Ty'Anthony Smith.

Simmons was one of the most influential edge rushers in college football with 11 total sacks, while Smith flew under the radar as one of Texas' most reliable linebackers this season with 50 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Nansen's opening statement included a massive thank you to the Cheez-It Bowl, saying that the hospitality has been nothing short of unbelievable. The interim defensive coordinator then opened it up for questions from the media.

A Steady Approach Despite Coaching Changes

The Cheez-It Bowl media wasted no time in getting Nansen's thoughts on the recent coaching changes for Texas in the last week and a half. Most notably, the Longhorns moved on from defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski with the hiring of Will Muschamp.

"I think keeping everything normal," Nansen said when talking about how to handle coaching transitions. "We haven't changed from planning and the way practice has been structured. I think the guys are used to hearing my voice in meetings and things like that so it's really been normal to us."

The interim defensive coordinator added that the Longhorns were used to change and understand that college football is a business.

"They're used to change, we understand, you know, with guys opting out and now coaches and changes like this," Nansen said. "We understand that it's part of the business, and the players have been great at handling it."

When asked about what Texas' linebacker room will look like with the departures of Liona Lefau and Anthony Hill Jr., Nansen responded by saying that if you study the Longhorns' defense closely, you'll recognize that they have four starters.

"If you study us really well, we have four starters, so losing those guys really wasn't a big issue for us..." the interim defensive coordinator said. "The next guy up mentality has been in our program for a very long time and having this guy on my left [Ty'Anthony Smith] stepping up and becoming a leader, and having so many young guys, Bo Barnes stepped up, a great opportunity for him to showcase what he's capable of doing."

"I'm looking forward to it, but I think mainly it's the leadership that we're looking for and these two [Simmons and Smith] have been unbelievable, it's been great to see their growth, so I think we're going to showcase that this week."

Simmons was then asked about the Longhorns playing in the Cheez-It Bowl. The star linebacker on was asked how meaningful it was for Texas to be playing the historic bowl game despite being left out of the playoff.

"It's a little disappointing," Simmons said. "But at the end of the day, we're here at the Cheez-It Bowl and we're here to have fun, we're here to take care of business, and we're here to end the season off right."

After Smith highlighted the growth of Barnes during bowl game practices, the media then asked Nansen about some of the younger guys on Texas' roster and their future with the program. Specifically, the interim defensive coordinator was asked to speak on Brad Spence and Jordon Johnson-Rubell's roles next season.

"He's [Spence] done a great job and he's a fast learner, obviously," Nansen said. "We're gonna probably use him in both spots, overhead linebacker and outside and third down. He's really grown, he's becoming a leader for our room...I like what I see, obviously that's something, you know, Will and I, we're gonna have to talk about where his next role will be next year, but for now, we're counting on him to help us win this game this week."

The press conference closed with both Simmons and Smith being asked about their thoughts on the recent change at defensive coordinator. Smith was optimistic about Muschamp improving the Texas defense, but mentioned that he was upset when it occurred. Simmons echoed Smith's disappointment due to his close relationship with the former defensive coordinator.

"That one hurt a little bit with PK being my coach coming in," Simmons said. "Like coach Nansen said, it's a business and you know things happen, so all we have to do is keep on building from that."

