Jon Gruden Makes Huge Prediction Arch Manning Heading Into Kentucky Matchup
Sometimes, it only takes one positive outcome to redirect the course of a team’s season.
Texas Longhorns fans sure hope so, given their team’s most recent performance in the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners. Quarterback Arch Manning seemed to come alive in the matchup, leading his team to a 23-6 victory.
Former NFL coach Jon Gruden believes last week’s game could help set the stage for a more successful stint for Manning.
Gruden on new expectations for Manning
Manning had a tough start to the season, racking up two losses across five games. That being said, Gruden thinks one momentous victory could be just what the doctor ordered for the redshirt sophomore.
“I like Arch,” he said on Pardon My Take. “I think that was a signature win for him against Oklahoma. Down the stretch, they’re 10-for-13 on third down. The touchdown pass on 3rd and 8 from the 12-yard line. He ends the game with a scramble. I think that’s a great launching pad for Arch.”
This potential launching pad came just in the nick of time, as becoming a three loss time might have greatly hindered the Longhorns ability to have a successful run this season. The road ahead is still a long one, but upsetting their No. 6 ranked rival was certainly a promising step in the right direction.
“I’ve never sold any stock in him,” Gruden said. “I was disappointed, obviously, because the expectations are so high. And you open up at Ohio State against Matt Patricia. It’s not like Arch had a ton of tape to study on Matt Patricia. That’s about as hard as it gets for anybody. But I think this is going to be a great launching pad for Manning. I expect him to really take off now.”
What’s next for Manning and his group is a night game in Lexington, Kentucky, against a reeling Kentucky Wildcats team. They are currently ranked last in the SEC, but as Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has emphasized this week, no night game on the road in this conference is an easy one.
Texas will have to bring the momentum created last weekend in Dallas to this next battle, not underestimating any SEC opponent.
The game is set to commence at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18, and for the Longhorns, a victory seems like a crucial aspect of their comeback initiative.