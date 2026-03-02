Jonah Williams Gives the Latest on His 2-Sport Plans With Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns closed their weekend in Houston on a high note, rolling past the Ohio State Buckeyes 10-3 to complete a 3-0 weekend. After the dominant win, the media got to ask two-way athlete Jonah Williams about his health, his return to the everyday lineup, and his everyday schedule balancing both football and baseball.

Williams, the outfielder/defensive back, has begun to increase his workload on the baseball field. After not appearing in the first four games of the season, the sophomore played in all three of Texas' wins over the weekend.

For head coach Jim Schlossnagle, the two-way athlete is a must-have in the Longhorns' lineup. In 18 at-bats this season, Williams has recorded a .333 batting average at the plate with three RBIs, two doubles, and two walks. He's not only a good contact bat in a loaded Texas offense, but he's also a legitimate speed threat—both on the bases and in the outfield.

Why Williams’ Spring Plan Has Texas Confident in His Two‑Sport Role

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest question surrounding any two-sport athlete is their durability. Especially with a sport as physically demanding as football, coaches are often cautious about how much wear and tear a player can handle while still contributing at a high level in another sport.

By hitting .333 at the plate through his first six games, it seems as though Williams is ready to pick up right where he left off last season. When asked about becoming a regular face on the diamond, he echoed a grounded approach to the game that most baseball players value.

"Just settling in, taking it day by day no matter the outcome and getting my work in no matter what," Williams told OnTexasFootball's Jeff Howe. "Sticking to my routine, just doing me basically."

When asked about how he was feeling physically, Williams didn't hesitate to answer the question that's been following him early this season. Even with baseball being an everyday sport, the outfielder made it clear that his body can handle the workload.

"I'm feeling good physically. Body's holding up, feeling good."

Williams was also asked about how he was adjusting to his new schedule during baseball season. Previously, Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian met with Schlossnagle to discuss Williams' schedule for the spring. And while both coaches appear fully supportive of Williams' two-sport path, they've both emphasized the need for structure and communication.

"Yes, we had a meeting. I had my schedule planned out so it's already done."

With that in place, Williams said that the transition into the spring has been straightforward. As long as he stays healthy, the Longhorns should have no problem playing the outfielder/defensive back on a daily basis.