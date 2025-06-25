Longhorns Country

Jonah Williams New Texas Longhorns Jersey Number Revealed

Texas Longhorns dual-sport star Jonah Williams will embrace a new number and a new lifestyle as he shifts from baseball to football ahead of the 2025 season.

Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian takes a photo with pitcher Jonah Williams (55) ahead of the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Those who followed Texas Longhorns baseball throughout this season might be familiar with dual-sport athlete Jonah Williams.

To catch those who don’t recognize the name up to date, he’s a Galveston, Texas, native who forwent the second semester of his senior year to get to the Forty Acres in time for baseball season. He started in 15 games throughout the season, accumulating 18 hits and a batting average of .327. 

He made an immediate impact during his first season with Texas baseball, but for Williams, the end of the baseball season doesn’t signify the end of freshman year.

Jonah Williams
Texas outfielder Jonah Williams (55) stands on first base during the Longhorns' game against Louisville at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin Tuesday, May 6, 2025. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With summer in full swing and fall fast approaching, he will switch gears and prepare for a second freshman season, this time as a Texas football safety. He will be exposed to different personnel, participate in different workouts and even don a different number.

While he wore No. 55 during the baseball season, On3’s Justin Wells reports that Williams will now wearing No. 9 during his inaugural Texas football season. 

The new number ushers in new rules and expectations, some that he probably learned during baseball season and others that he might not have. One thing, however, remains the same: WIlliams will need to tap into his unique skill sets at every corner in order to achieve his goals in each sport. 

It’s not common for an athlete to play two sports at the Division 1 level, but Williams’ abilities make him an uncommon competitor.

He was a five-star football recruit in high school and the No. 1 ranked safety in the nation. According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, he possesses a “rare athletic profile” and “an electric combine testing catalog.” He also ran a 22.2 200-meter dash in high school.

While Texas has a few talented returners at safety, such as senior Michael Taeffe and junior Jelani McDonald, Williams’ natural talent gives him the potential to earn minutes as a freshman.

Fans can look for him wearing No. 9 this year on the football field, actively executing the balancing act that is his collegiate experience.

 

