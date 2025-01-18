Way-Too-Early 2025 Texas Longhorns Projected Defensive Depth Chart
As the Texas Longhorns look to advance to their first national championship in over a decade, after two straight seasons of falling just one game short, they will have to do so despite losing six starters from their defense that finished top-five in scoring defense from last season.
So with as six new starters set to step into full-time roles, what will the Longhorns defense look like in 2025?
DE: Ethan Burke
The defensive front for the Longhorns will look different in 2025. However, there will be familiar names on the starting unit. The first is Ethan Burke, the rising senior who will step into the full-time role that was held by Barryn Sorrell. And while Burke has just nine career starts, he boasts more than enough experience, having played in 40 games.
Behind him will be Colton Vasek, in addition to a host of true freshmen who will be hoping to make their way into the depth chart.
BUCK: Trey Moore
With his decision to return to school for a senior season, there is little doubt as to where the former UTSA transfer will fit in this Texas defense. He will re-assert himself as the starter at the outside linebacker/edge rusher hybrid role that he started in all 16 games for the Longhorns last season.
However, with that being said, Moore's starting role won't take away from the rising sophomore, Colin Simmons. The freshman All-American this past season will continue to find his way on the field and take key snaps in that edge rusher role for the Longhorns. It is even possible that, at least in some third-down situations, the Longhorns deploy Moore and Simmons together.
Defensive Tackle: Travis Shaw
Here is the first of the Longhorns' four current transfer commits. Shaw, the former five-star defensive tackle who spent the last three seasons at North Carolina under former Longhorns head coach Mack Brown, is expected to be an immediate impact player up front on the Forty Acres.
While he does stand in at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, we are slotting him in at the defensive tackle role, which Vernon Broughton was used in. More so, than the nose tackle role, that with his size, Shaw could end up playing some snaps where he is lined up over the center.
One of the first questions that the Texas staff will have to figure out is where Justus Terry, the talented true freshman by way of Manchester, Georgia, fits along the defensive line. At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds he could be used at both of the interior defensive line spots.
Nose Tackle: Cole Brevard
Again, another transfer, this one by way of Purdue. The Longhorns lost both of their starters on the interior from last season, Broughton and Alfred Collins, which makes it difficult to tell as of now who will start where.
But considering Brevard played the majority of his snaps at nose tackle during his time at Purdue, we assume he'll see a similar role in Austin.
MIKE Linebacker: Anthony Hill
From a position group that will be undergoing some turnover. To one that will return a starter and an experienced rotational player, the inside linebacker room looks to be a strength on paper for the Longhorns' defense.
After enjoying a sophomore season where he was nominated as first-team All-SEC and a first-team All-American, after totaling 113 tackles, 17 for a loss, and eight sacks, there are no doubts about Hill's role.
WILL Linebacker: Liona Lefau
The rising junior may only have nine starts so far during his career. However, he has appeared in 30 games for Texas so far and saw meaningful snaps last season even while playing behind David Gbenda.
Texas will have rising sophomore Ty'Anthony Smith returning to provide cover. While Brad Spence, the transfer linebacker from Arkansas will also be an option for the Longhorns, who could even provide Lefau with competition for snaps.
Field Corner: Kobe Black
With Barron off to the NFL and Malik Muhammad sticking to the boundary side, Kobe Black will be someone Texas turns to for the field corner position. He has already gained experience playing meaningful snaps for the Longhorns as the rising sophomore played in all 16 games this past season.
However, he won't just be handed the starting job. The Longhorns will provide him with competition from Wardell Mack and Warren Robertson. There is also a possibility that Texas brings in more competition via the portal.
Boundary Corner: Malik Muhammad
Muhammad looks set to stay put on the boundary side of the field at cornerback for the Longhorns. However, if no one else asserts themselves in that position, there is the possibility that he makes the flip.
With 14 starts already under his belt, Muhammad will be the most experienced outside corner on Texas's roster this coming season. And will now look to assert himself as the corner to fear from an opposing quarterback's perspective.
STAR: Jaylon Guilbeau
One of the three returning starters in the secondary, Guilbeau looks set to reprise his role as the starter at STAR. However, much like Barron made the switch heading into this past season, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Longhorns try that again, but with the rising senior making the flip this time.
If that is the case and Guilbeau takes over Barron's role as the field corner, then Black could move inside to STAR.
Field Safety: Michael Taaffe
After opting to return to Austin for his senior season in hopes of leading his beloved Longhorns to a national championship. Taaffe, the first-team All-American field safety will reprise his role as a starter over the top of Texas's defense.
The former walk-on will be the partner for whoever emerges as the boundary safety, a position left open by the departure of Andrew Mukuba.
Boundary Safety: Jelani McDonald
While it doesn't have the experience that inside linebacker does, safety is another position that Texas has a lot of talent in. Although there is a lot of youth and high upside, with former highly-touted prospects like Derek Williams Jr., Xavier Filsaime, and incoming true freshman Jonah Williams.
However, this will be the season for those high-upside players to start making good on their past high ratings coming out of high school. Yet, for now, the upperclassman Jelani McDonald gets the nod as the starter.
