Jonah Williams’ Stock is Rising After First Texas Longhorns Scrimmage
In this story:
Despite being a notable name on both the baseball and football teams, Texas Longhorns fans have been waiting for Jonah Williams to have his breakout moment on the gridiron.
It appears that moment came during the football team's first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.
Now, for Williams, it's about taking that momentum and building off of it headed into the 2026 season as he looks to carve out a role in the Texas secondary.
Jonah Williams Had Interception in End Zone During Texas Scrimmage
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media after the scrimmage and revealed that Williams had an interception in the end zone during the first drive of the day.
While the pick is no doubt impressive, it's even more notable considering that it came against Arch Manning and the first-team offense. Sarkisian confirmed this, adding that Manning played the first drive before rotating with the other quarterbacks.
"I did think there were some real highlight plays. I thought Jonah Williams had a nice interception in the end zone on the first drive," Sarkisian said.
If he's praciting against the starters, it means the coaching staff clearly likes what Williams brings to the secondary headed into Week 1. He'll have to continue working his way up the depth chart over the next few weeks, but Williams' stock is clearly on the rise.
That's certainly music to the ears of Texas fans that have been watching him closely since he first committed to the Longhorns as the No. 1 overall safety in the 2025 recruiting class.
Here's a look at Williams during drills on Day 2 of fall camp last week:
Williams appeared in eight games as a true freshman last season while posting nine total tackles (five solo).
This included two solo tackles in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs and a season-high three tackles in the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.
Expect these numbers to see a notable leap in 2026, just as long as Williams manages to stay healthy.
Where Is Jonah Williams on Texas Depth Chart?
With still two weeks left until the Longhorns begin game-week prep for Texas State, it remains to be seen exactly what the depth chart will look like in the Texas secondary.
That said, here's where we expect Williams to land on the depth chart for the season opener based on what we heard after Saturday's scrimmage, per the Texas Longhorns on SI depth chart projections:
Strong Safety
Starter - Jelani McDonald
Backup - Jonah Williams
Third Team - Jordon Johnson-Rubell
Free Safety
Starter - Derek Williams Jr.
Backup - Xavier Filsaime OR Kobe Black
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7