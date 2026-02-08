Jordan Shipley Opens Up About Recovery After Scary Accident

Texas Longhorns fans were hit with some scary news last month involving one of the best players in program history.

Former Texas wide receiver Jordan Shipley was involved in a farming accident last month that left him in critical condition with severe burns.

But after what has been called a miraculous recovery back to health, Shipley has now returned home and is delivering his first message to fans since the accident in the process.

Jordan Shipley's Shares First Public Message Since Accident

Texas Longhorns receiver Jordan Shipley during the 2010 BCS National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a message on Instagram, Shipley said that he has "been getting back into the swing of things" with eyes set on returning to life as usual.

He will still face consistent recovery and "life-long complications," something his wife, Sunny, has already alluded to, but getting back home is a massive step for Shipley considering the severity of the accident.

"It's been one month since the accident and everything is closed up and healing well!" Shipley wrote on social media. "We don't have to go back in to the doctor, and have been getting back into the swing of things a little bit this week. It's an unbelievable answer to prayer to be at this point after the initial few days. It will take a while for the skin to really heal up and will need to be careful in the sun, but I'm not in much of any pain and have been sleeping well."

Update on Jordan Shipley. He has posted pics of his healing on his IG account. Praise God for His blessings and miraculous healing. 🙏🏻🧡🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/t5YbCbCHz0 — WendyKJ 🤘🏻🧡 🏴‍☠️ (@WendyKJ) February 7, 2026

Shipley then extended his thanks to the doctors and nurses in Austin that have aided in his recovery while also shouting out both his wife and brother, Jaxon Shipley, a former Texas wide receiver in his own right.

"I want to say a big thank you to the team at Dell Seton, they were incredible!" Shipley wrote. "This has not been an easy month for (Sunny) but she has been a rock star and I am so lucky to have her. Again, thank you so much to all of you who were praying and we were totally blown away by how incredible our friends and family are. (Jaxon) knocked it out of the park helping with business and all kinds of other stuff. Feeling very blessed and excited about what's to come. Blessings to you guys! Praise the Lord!"

Shipley played four seasons at Texas before being a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He remains No. 2 in Longhorns program history for career receiving yards (3,191) and receiving touchdowns (33) while being first in catches (248).