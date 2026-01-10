Mack Brown Shares Update on Jordan Shipley's Recovery After Scary Accident

Texas Longhorn nation was hit with some scary news last week surrounding one of its most notable football alumni.

According to a release from the University of Texas, former Texas wide receiver Jordan Shipley was involved in an accident at his farm in Burnet after a machine he was operating with caught on fire and caused "severe burns" to his body. Shipley was initially announced as being in stable but critical condition.

"Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet. The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire, and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body in the process. He was able to get to one of his workers on the ranch who drove him to a local hospital. He was then care-flighted to Austin, where he remains in critical but stable condition."

Mack Brown Delivers Positive Update on Jordan Shipley

Texas legend Mack Brown, who was Shipley's head coach all four years in Austin, provided a positive update on social media regarding Shipley's recovery.

"Talked to the family and Jordan is trending in a positive way," Brown wrote on X. "Still got a tough road ahead so keep the prayers coming. They will let us know when we can do more!"

While Shipley is fortunate to have survived the ordeal, his wife, Sunny, said on social media that Jordan will likely be dealing with "life-long complications."

“Yesterday, after taking a closer and more in-depth look at Jordan’s burns and condition, his burn surgeon very frankly told me that he would mostly likely be getting quite a few skin grafts in multiple spots on his arms, legs and hands,” Sunny said on her Instagram story. “Skin grafting adds many more weeks in the hospital, multiple more surgeries, extremely long recovery time and life-long complications.”

“It’s a necessary and life saving measure for many and we knew that, but it was crushing news nonetheless. He went into surgery earlier this morning and the surgeon looked at me and asked if I had gotten any sleep. I smiled and said ‘yes I got a little last night’. He said, ‘Good. You’re gonna need rest because y’all are going to be here for a while’.”

Shipley played four seasons at Texas before being a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.