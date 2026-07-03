Karnell James Isn't Done Hurting Texas After LSU Commitment Flip

The Texas Longhorns got hit with some unfortunate news on Thursday, as four-star defensive back Karnell "Greedy" James officially announced that he has flipped his commitment to the LSU Tigers.

The decision became increasingly expected from James, who had been committed to Texas since December before things started to trend in LSU's favor this summer. He announced earlier this week that he would be re-announcing his commitment between Texas, LSU and Notre Dame, a development that spelled certain doom for the Longhorns.

James is now a part of LSU's elite 2027 class, but has sights set on gashing Texas in a major way on e again as he heads to Baton Rouge.

Karnell James Wants to Flip Texas WR Commit Easton Royal to LSU

Easton Royal during his official visit with the Texas Longhorns | @easton_3k - X

It should come as no surprise that James is quickly starting the process of recruiting other elite players to the Tigers, and the most notable name among them should be obvious for fans that have kept up with the 2027 recruiting cycles for both Texas and LSU.

While speaking with 247Sports right after committing to LSU, James admitted that he's already in talks with Texas five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal about flipping to LSU. He's down to a group of three finalists with Texas, LSU and Florida.

"My dog Easton Royal, for sure. We've already been talking," James told 247Sports.

After flipping his commitment from Texas to LSU, Greedy James has his sights set on bringing another Longhorn commit to Baton Rouge 👀



"My dog Easton Royal, for sure. We've already been talking..." @Greedyjames7 pic.twitter.com/NcfmO2oZBz — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 2, 2026

The No. 2 wide receiver in the class, Royal has remained committed to Texas since November but has been open and honest about how tough of a process it has been while being pursued by other elite programs. A product of Brother Martin in New Orleans, he could stay home and flip to LSU or pave his own path at Texas.

Royal made it clear that he took notice of James' flip to LSU, as he reposted the news on Instagram. He's been no stranger to showing love to each of his three finalists throughout his recruitment, but this latest development could certainly swing momentum in favor of the Tigers.

Take a look at the post:

Royal and James were two of the earliest commits for Texas in the 2027 class, and now the Longhorns could be in danger of losing both.

It's no secret that having both players decommit would be a massive blow for the Longhorns, regardless of what Texas fans might say. Steve Sarkisian and staff had massive success in the month of June with multiple commitments, but that momentum would be somewhat lost if Royal follows James.

If Royal flips to LSU, the Longhorns would need to immediately shift focus toward an aggressive pursuit of No. 1 wide receiver Monshun Sales, who has taken two visits to Austin this offseason.

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