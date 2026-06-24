What Easton Royal Said About Teaming Up With Monshun Sales at Texas

The Texas Longhorns have put together one of the best recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle, but there are still some major moving pieces that will determine whether or not the team can finish with a Top 5 class.

Five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is right in the middle of it all. He has remained committed to Texas since November but has continued to field serious flip interest from the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers.

Royal recently told reporters after his official visit with Texas that he still remains solid with his commitment to the Longhorns, but that verbal pledge would only get stronger if Texas can manage to pair Royal with No. 1 wide receiver Monshun Sales, a player he's been vocal about wanting to play with.

Easton Royal, Monshun Sales Could Break College Football

Lawrence North’s Monshun Sales poses for a photo Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns could have the next version of Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase at LSU if they can somehow pull off keeping Royal and land Sales.

It's worth noting that's a substantial "if" for Texas, as Sales is being pursued by the best teams in the country and will have some major NIL opportunities to consider. Programs like Indiana, Ohio State, LSU and Alabama are also prioritizing Sales.

Still, Royal has already talked with Sales about potentially teaming up. The pair gave Texas fans a preview of what that might look like during their official visit to Austin over the weekend, a trip that allowed Royal to further discuss that possibility with Sales.

"We did definitely (talk about it)," Royal said when asked about teaming up with Sales, per Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball. "We've had some conversations about playing together. Obviously, I want him to do his own thing, but it would be great for us to play together. I think our skill sets fit each other."

5-star Texas WR commit @easton_3k talks about Texas OV and where his recruitment stands. @ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/UOwsAZ8KEH — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) June 21, 2026

If Royal stays committed to Texas and ends up signing, Steve Sarkisian and staff will have another key selling point to Sales. He has already shown his interest in the Longhorns by taking two trips to Austin since being offered in April. Texas will need to give him every possible reason to choose the Longhorns, and keeping Royal could do just that.

Despite all of the excitement surrounding both Sales and Royal, it's likely that they will each keep their recruitment going into the season and up until signing day. Texas fans will have to wait a few more months before a decision one way or another.

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