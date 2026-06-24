What Easton Royal Said About Teaming Up With Monshun Sales at Texas
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The Texas Longhorns have put together one of the best recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle, but there are still some major moving pieces that will determine whether or not the team can finish with a Top 5 class.
Five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is right in the middle of it all. He has remained committed to Texas since November but has continued to field serious flip interest from the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers.
Royal recently told reporters after his official visit with Texas that he still remains solid with his commitment to the Longhorns, but that verbal pledge would only get stronger if Texas can manage to pair Royal with No. 1 wide receiver Monshun Sales, a player he's been vocal about wanting to play with.
Easton Royal, Monshun Sales Could Break College Football
The Longhorns could have the next version of Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase at LSU if they can somehow pull off keeping Royal and land Sales.
It's worth noting that's a substantial "if" for Texas, as Sales is being pursued by the best teams in the country and will have some major NIL opportunities to consider. Programs like Indiana, Ohio State, LSU and Alabama are also prioritizing Sales.
Still, Royal has already talked with Sales about potentially teaming up. The pair gave Texas fans a preview of what that might look like during their official visit to Austin over the weekend, a trip that allowed Royal to further discuss that possibility with Sales.
"We did definitely (talk about it)," Royal said when asked about teaming up with Sales, per Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball. "We've had some conversations about playing together. Obviously, I want him to do his own thing, but it would be great for us to play together. I think our skill sets fit each other."
If Royal stays committed to Texas and ends up signing, Steve Sarkisian and staff will have another key selling point to Sales. He has already shown his interest in the Longhorns by taking two trips to Austin since being offered in April. Texas will need to give him every possible reason to choose the Longhorns, and keeping Royal could do just that.
Despite all of the excitement surrounding both Sales and Royal, it's likely that they will each keep their recruitment going into the season and up until signing day. Texas fans will have to wait a few more months before a decision one way or another.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7