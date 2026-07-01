Texas Longhorns on Verge of Suffering Major Recruiting Loss

The Texas Longhorns were on a recruiting hot steak in the month of June as the program continues to finalize its 2027 class.

However, July could be starting with a major recruiting loss despite previously stringing together multiple big wins over other elite teams.

The Longhorns have maintained a commitment from four-star defensive back Karnell "Greedy" James since December, but his latest announcement likely signals bad news for Texas.

Texas 4-Star DB Commit Karnell James Re-Announcing His Decision

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not often you see a player that's already committed elsewhere elect to have an official recruiting announcement for the public, but that's exactly what James will be doing on Thursday.

Per reports from 247Sports, James will be making his official commitment between Texas, LSU and Notre Dame, with the Tigers currently viewed as the favorites to flip him away from the Longhorns.

The fact that James is holding a live decision announcement spells doom for Texas. It's hard to imagine him picking up the Texas hat when he's already been committed to the Longhorns for half a year.

NEWS: 4-star S Texas Commit Karnell “Greedy” James is set to announce his college commitment LIVE on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube.



Greedy is currently committed to Texas but will be making his final decision on whether to stick with Texas, flip to LSU or flip to Notre… pic.twitter.com/nypW33v9DV — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 1, 2026

Combine this with a recent commitment prediction from 247Sports for James to flip to LSU, and the writing is clearly on the wall for Texas.

Unfortunately for fans in Austin, LSU might not be done with trying to snag some of Texas' top commit in the 2027 class.

LSU Looking for Multiple Flips From Texas

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similiar to Texas, Lane Kiffin and LSU had a strong June that featured some massive recruiting wins. After starting the offseason with only a handful of commitments, the Tigers have put together one of the best classes in the country. James' likely addition will be just another feather in the cap for LSU headed into the first year under Kiffin.

But LSU is hardly done.

The Tigers remain one of three finalists for Texas five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal, who, like James, has been committed to the Longhorns since late in the 2025 season. The Florida Gators are also in the mix.

Flipping both James and Royal from Texas would signal notable recruiting domincane for Kiffin before he's even coached a single snap in Baton Rouge. Many college football fans had doubts about LSU's 2027 class headed into this offseason after the coaching change, but the Tigers have already put those to rest and then some.

Adding two more elite players and stealing them away from a fellow SEC powerhouse in the process would be a massive cherry on top.

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