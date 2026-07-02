Texas vs. LSU: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

By the time the Texas Longhorns travel to Baton Rouge on Nov. 14 to face the LSU Tigers, the College Football Playoff race will likely be taking shape.

Thus, making this matchup between two college football bluebloods all the more compelling.

Both the Longhorns and the Tigers experienced relatively disappointing seasons in 2025 but have taken the college football world by storm with some high-profile coaching additions and massive transfer portal hauls. Now, both are deemed very capable of winning national titles.

And if those postseason projections hold, the showdown in Death Valley should be one of the most important SEC matchups of the season.

Here are the matchups that could decide the game.

Blake Baker vs. Will Muschamp

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp discusses a call with officials. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game may ultimately come down to the two defensive masterminds on opposite sidelines.

Texas made one of the bigger coaching moves this offseason by bringing Will Muschamp back to the Forty Acres, replacing longtime coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. Sarkisian clearly believes Muschamp has the ability to elevate an already talented defense through his aggressive coaching style.

Muschamp will certainly want his defense to play fast, physical and attack relentlessly. Expect plenty of pressure packages and an emphasis on forcing quarterbacks into mistakes.

Across the field stands LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who completely transformed the Tigers' defense during his first season back in Baton Rouge. Since taking over in 2024, Baker has helped the Tigers shave nearly 10 points and more than 80 yards per game off their per-game averages. LSU also led the SEC in interceptions for two seasons in a row.

And likely to the casual viewer's pleasure, both coordinators should bestow aggressive football.

Like Muschamp, Baker prefers an attacking style. His defenses thrive on generating pressure and trusting defensive backs to hold up in aggressive coverage schemes.

The two have highly similar approaches, which should make for quite the show. And whichever coordinator creates the most problems for the opposing offense will likely swing the game in their favor.

Arch Manning vs. Sam Leavitt

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This matchup could very well be determined by which explosive dual-threat quarterback has the better game.

Arch Manning enters 2026 with Heisman expectations after finishing last season on a tear. He’ll have every weapon imaginable at his disposal in wide receivers Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley, arguably the nation's deepest receiving corps. And with more confidence and upgraded personnel overall, an explosive offense is almost guaranteed.

Meanwhile, this offseason, LSU landed former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, believed to be one of college football's most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks. He, too, will have no shortage of weapons after the Tigers added Jayce Brown, Eugene Wilson III, Winston Watkins Jr. and Tre' Brown III through the transfer portal.

Ultimately, though, this matchup is just as much about Sarkisian versus Kiffin.

Both are regarded as elite offensive architects capable of manufacturing explosive production. Both thrive at creating favorable matchups through tempo, aggression and stretching defenses. And both will be tasked with solving defenses coordinated by Muschamp and Baker.

The battle of some of the best offensive minds in college football will surely make for some must-see TV.

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