Kellen Moore Teases Future New Orleans Saints Role of Longhorns OL Kelvin Banks Jr.
Rookie minicamp has only just begun this past weekend in the National Football League, and New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. has played just about everywhere on the offensive front except for center.
Originally playing left tackle during his time in the 40 Acres, Banks started out in the Big Easy in the same position, but has since moved around.
After a few snaps at left guard, he moved to the other side of the center and took snaps at right tackle, and eventually even right guard.
Kellen Moore, the Saints' first-year head coach and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and offensive coordinator has elaborated on utilizing Banks as some kind of Swiss Army knife on the front lines, claiming the team is trying to see where he will make the biggest impact.
"We'll narrow that focus as we go through the process," Moore said Saturday.
After all, Banks did say himself when he was selected by the Saints in this year's draft that he is determined to play wherever Moore and the rest of the offensive coaching staff spot him in the lineup.
"I'm going to play whatever, man," Banks told the media on draft night. "If I'm one of the best five on the field and they give me the opportunity to start and I earn that right, I am going to play wherever they put me."
And for a stellar offensive lineman that has been compared to Washington Commanders lineman Laremy Tunsil, one of the best in the league, these should be just the words Kellen Moore and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier want to hear as they work their way through minicamp and summer camp, and especially as they undergo a monumental rebuild after Derek Carr's surprise retirement over the weekend.
The official NFL schedules are set to be released this Wednesday, May 14, at 7:00 PM CST.