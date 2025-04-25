Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr. Already 'At Home' With New Orleans Saints
Former Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. seems to be starting his NFL career in just the right place.
On Thursday night, the New Orleans Saints selected Banks with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Saints have a lot of questions on offense, chief among them being who Banks will block for, but he has a legitimate chance to start right out of the gate and develop into an anchor up front.
While not quite home - New Orleans is almost a six-hour drive away from Banks' hometown of Humble, Texas - the Big Easy is close enough that he can see his family quite often, which he's very grateful for.
"It’s very gratifying, just because I could have went anywhere, but the Saints chose me, and it’s basically right down the street, so I get to see my family a bunch and they get to come to all the home games whenever they want to really," Banks told reporters Thursday night. "It’s definitely a good feeling."
Additionally, Banks is familiar with Caesars Superdome, the Saints' home venue. He and the Longhorns faced off against the Washington Huskies there in the College Football Playoff semfinals at the Sugar Bowl back in 2023. Though they lost that game, it was an experience the star lineman won't forget any time soon.
"I haven’t been to New Orleans a whole lot, but I have a lot of family from Louisiana, and my best friend is from that area too, so I feel like it’s kind of an at-home situation for me," Banks said. "I don’t think I’ll feel out of place at all coming to the city of New Orleans and feeling comfortable.
"I remember going into that stadium (in the Sugar Bowl) and just seeing how electrifying it was, even though it wasn’t the Saints, it was our team, but just seeing how electrifying it was and how much energy was coming out of that stadium. I know it will be a good experience once I put that Saints helmet on."
As a top-10 pick, Banks has quite a bit of pressure on him to succeed. By all accounts, though, it seems like he's entering a nice situation, at least for him.