Texas Receives Significant News in Pursuit of Top Transfer Portal Target

Colorado tackle Jordan Seaton does not have much time left for a decision. According to On3, he officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday, Jan. 15, one day before the portal window officially closes on Friday, Jan. 16.

While a move as critical as a transfer should be done with tact, Seaton needs to be quick and decisive, making each scheduled visit critical in predicting his next destination.

There were reports that the Texas Longhorns could be in on the standout tackle; those were backed up, as it was reported by On3 that he is expected to visit with Texas before the portal closes, a major development for the Longhorns as they look to fend off the Oregon Ducks and land a commitment from Seaton.

Colorado Tackle Jordan Seaton Set To Visit With Texas Longhorns

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton is the top-ranked tackle left in the transfer portal by both 247Sports and On3. He is regarded as one of the premier tackles in college football, and he was ranked as the No. 4 player overall by 247Sports after his strong sophomore campaign for the Buffs.

In his second season out of IMG Academy, Seaton was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team offense. He emerged as one of the premier pass-game protectors in college football, recording a PFF pass-blocking grade of 83.9, which ranked first in the Big 12 and 11th nationally among tackles with at least 100 snaps.

The fit is obvious for Seaton, but he is expected to come with a hefty price tag. As an experienced blindside blocker with over 900 snaps and 22 career starts, Seaton is projected to command an NIL deal between $3.5 million and $4 million, according to Shannon Terry of On3.

However, Texas is not alone in its pursuit of Seaton's talent. The Ducks are reportedly one of the top contenders for the left tackle, according to On3, while the Buffaloes are trying to keep him in Boulder, Colo. With quarterback Dante Moore officially returning for the 2026 season, Oregon has a strong pitch for Seaton.

When Could Jordan Seaton Visit Texas?

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Texas is expected to bring Seaton in for a visit on Friday, Jan. 16, the last day of the transfer portal window, according to Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas. With limited time, Texas must have its pitch ready for the former five-star recruit from Washington, D.C.

One reason a plan is important for the Longhorns is that adding Seaton would likely lead to some offensive line reshuffling. Star tackle Trevor Goosby protected quarterback Arch Manning's blindside in 2025, though he has experience at right tackle as well (115 snaps in 2024). Meanwhile, Seaton was glued to the left side for Colorado, making a potential pivot more difficult.

However, it is reasonable to assume that Seaton did not enter the transfer portal without a plan of his own. Given the quick turnaround, he likely has an idea of what he is looking for and who he wants to play with, making Texas' first impression even more critical.

Pairing Seaton with Goosby would transform the Longhorns' offensive line overnight into one of the best in the SEC, particularly on the outside. At times last season, Texas' offensive line was the source of its offensive struggles, which is why it needed to focus resources on the O-line room during the offseason.

For the Longhorns and Seaton, this transfer portal process will be expedited, and things could change in a flash. For now, though, the Longhorns can take solace that they formally have their foot in the door for a potentially offense-changing addition to their front.