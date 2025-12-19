Key Texas Longhorns Player Makes Decision On Future

While bowl season has lost some of its shine in recent years, mainly due to opt-outs and continued decline in player interest due to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, not all players will deprive themselves in one last game with their teammates.

That includes Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries, a first-year transfer from Cal to the Forty Acres, who has committed to playing in the Cheez-Its Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, according to OnTexasFootball.

While his decision to play one more game with the Longhorns will be great for their offense, it doesn't mean he will be officially returning to the Forty Acres next season, as he will wait until after the bowl game to make a decision on his future.

Manning's Favorite Target

Texas’ Archie Manning passes the ball to Jack Endries against Kentucky Saturday night at Kroger Field. Oct. 18, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Endries was a big acquisition late in the off-season for the Longhorns, landing the talented Cal transfer to fill a void in their tight end room. Despite depth in that room, there was a lot of youth as well, something Endries could counter by bringing his experience to help now, while also coaching the next generation of tight ends in Austin.

Endries saw the least productive year of his three-year career volume-wise, finishing with 28 catches for 311 yards, but he finished with the same amount of touchdowns (2) as the previous two seasons, and was right around his average yards per catch for his career (11.1).

Despite a slow start to the season, only finishing with more than three receptions once in the first six games, became a favorite target for quarterback Arch Manning during the second half of the season. In the last five games, he finished four times with three receptions or more, and gained 200 out of his 311 yards for the season during that same stretch.

In the Longhorns biggest game of the season, against their bitter rivals the Texas A&M Aggies, hoping to ruin their perfect season while also keeping their playoffs hopes alive, he had his biggest game of the year. Going for 93 yards on four catches, it was his second straight game with 40 yards or more, showing his abilities as a pass catcher during that stretch.

Now, Manning will have his big target available for the Citrus Bowl, against a Wolverines team that has been in disarray the past few weeks. While Endries will still need to make a decision regarding his potential return to the Longhorns, a big performance could sway his decision.

The Longhorns will face the Wolverines on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. CT

