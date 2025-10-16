Longhorns Country

Key Texas Longhorns Starter Listed as 'OUT' vs. Kentucky

The first initial availability report for the Texas Longhorns against the Kentucky Wildcats has bad news for Steve Sarkisian's team.

JD Andress

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns looked like a different team in their Red River Rivalry win over the Oklahoma Sooners, pairing their best running game of the season with Arch Manning's most efficient performance of the year.

Part of the success was the Longhorns' offensive line finding its footing for the first time this season and dominating the Sooners' front seven, which was one of the country's most lethal position groups so far this year, ranking first in sacks six weeks into the season.

After the first injury report, however, before they meet with the Kentucky Wildcats, starting center Cole Hutson is listed as out, which would be a significant blow to the group as they are just finding their rhythm for the season.

Who Will Step Up?

Connor Robertson, Texas Longhorns
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson (62) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While it's only the initial availability report, it's never a great indication to be listed as 'out' on the release, and now the Longhorns will look to pivot to replace Hutson, who was steering the ship for the offensive line as the center. Head coach Steve Sarkisian will turn to Connor Robertson to get the start in place of the injured Hutson.

Robertson is no stranger to seeing the field, including this season when he started as center in the Longhorns' win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats. The junior from Westlake also has some honors under his belt in his time at the Forty Acres, including being named to the 2023 Academic All-Big 12 First team.

With 23 games to his name, and the one start in his career that came this season, he should slot right in comfortably, albeit on a road trip, but he has enough in-game experience that the coaching staff is confident. Keeping their success in the trenches they experienced against the Sooners will remain paramount for their success.

Other notables from the availability report include running back CJ Baxter, who is doubtful for the contest, while offensive lineman Connor Stroh and defensive back Xavier Filsaime are questionable.

What About The Wildcats?

Kentucky Wildcats
Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) fumbles the ball against the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

They currently have ten players on the report, with seven listed as out. However, the biggest news for the Longhorns' upcoming opposition is the potential return of star defensive back DJ Waller Jr., who has missed the last four games for the Wildcats. His only stat this season is an assisted tackle in the season opener against Toledo, but he offers a veteran presence and play-making ability in a struggling secondary.

The Longhorns will travel to Lexington to take on the Wildcats on Oct. 18 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers TCU as the lead writer in football and baseball as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.

Home/Football