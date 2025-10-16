Key Texas Longhorns Starter Listed as 'OUT' vs. Kentucky
The Texas Longhorns looked like a different team in their Red River Rivalry win over the Oklahoma Sooners, pairing their best running game of the season with Arch Manning's most efficient performance of the year.
Part of the success was the Longhorns' offensive line finding its footing for the first time this season and dominating the Sooners' front seven, which was one of the country's most lethal position groups so far this year, ranking first in sacks six weeks into the season.
After the first injury report, however, before they meet with the Kentucky Wildcats, starting center Cole Hutson is listed as out, which would be a significant blow to the group as they are just finding their rhythm for the season.
Who Will Step Up?
While it's only the initial availability report, it's never a great indication to be listed as 'out' on the release, and now the Longhorns will look to pivot to replace Hutson, who was steering the ship for the offensive line as the center. Head coach Steve Sarkisian will turn to Connor Robertson to get the start in place of the injured Hutson.
Robertson is no stranger to seeing the field, including this season when he started as center in the Longhorns' win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats. The junior from Westlake also has some honors under his belt in his time at the Forty Acres, including being named to the 2023 Academic All-Big 12 First team.
With 23 games to his name, and the one start in his career that came this season, he should slot right in comfortably, albeit on a road trip, but he has enough in-game experience that the coaching staff is confident. Keeping their success in the trenches they experienced against the Sooners will remain paramount for their success.
Other notables from the availability report include running back CJ Baxter, who is doubtful for the contest, while offensive lineman Connor Stroh and defensive back Xavier Filsaime are questionable.
What About The Wildcats?
They currently have ten players on the report, with seven listed as out. However, the biggest news for the Longhorns' upcoming opposition is the potential return of star defensive back DJ Waller Jr., who has missed the last four games for the Wildcats. His only stat this season is an assisted tackle in the season opener against Toledo, but he offers a veteran presence and play-making ability in a struggling secondary.
The Longhorns will travel to Lexington to take on the Wildcats on Oct. 18 at 6:00 p.m. CT