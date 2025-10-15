Three Keys to Victory For Texas vs. Kentucky Wildcats
The Texas Longhorns will kick off the back half of their 2025 season with renewed confidence after picking up a jolt of momentum with their second consecutive Red River Rivalry victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in a commanding performance.
Texas will stay out on the road for its third straight game away from Darrell K. Royal Stadium, out of a four-game stretch of games away from home, with a trip to a place the Longhorns have never been before. The Longhorns will take on the Kentucky Wildcats from Kroger Field in Lexington this weekend.
The Longhorns should walk into the matchup as heavy favorites essentially after their convincing performance a week ago, and taking on a struggling Kentucky squad that'll head into the matchup with a 2-3 record, with all three of their losses coming in conference play. However, no game will ever be simple in the SEC therefore, here are three keys to victory that the Longhorns will have to focus on.
Pressure the Quarterback
Against Oklahoma, the Longhorns' pressure was insurmountable to overcome for Sooners quarterback John Mateer as Texas got to the quarterback with ease, totaling five sacks on the afternoon. Leading the charge for the pass rush was edge rusher Colin Simmons, who finished the day with 2.5 sacks; fellow edge rushers Brad Spence with one, and freshman Lance Jackson had half a sack, while safety Michael Taaffe also had one.
The Longhorn defensive front will be taking on a Wildcats offensive line that has given up an average of 2.2 sacks a game and a total of 11 sacks throughout five games. Texas will look to disrupt the Kentucky offense, regardless of whether it's Cutter Boley or Zach Calzada at quarterback, with the likes of Simmons and Spence looking to build on their performance from a week ago.
Establish the Run Game
The Longhorns finally got the push that they've been looking for from the ground game after finishing with 136 yards rushing against a stout Oklahoma defensive line, and running back Quintrevion Wisner had his best showing with 94 rushing yards for an average yards per carry of over four yards.
Texas should look to control the game on the ground against a Kentucky defense that has struggled to defend the run, allowing the fifth most rushing yards per game, giving up 153.6 yards to opposing offenses, while allowing 12 rushing touchdowns on the season, the second most in the SEC.
Defend Kentucky's Rushing Attack
The Wildcats have largely been depending on their running game for offensive production, with Kentucky having more combined rushing touchdowns than they do passing scores. Leading Kentucky's rushing attack is running back Seth McGowan, who has rushed for 431 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, which is third most by a running back in the SEC.
Texas did a good job defending the run against Oklahoma a week ago, limiting the Sooners to under 50 total rushing yards, and now this week, facing a run-heavy offense in Kentucky, the Longhorns will have to once again be up to the task defending the run.