Kirk Herbstreit Believes in Arch Manning Ahead of Ohio State Matchup
Kirk Herbstreit has been a voice in college football for more than two decades, and it is safe to say he's seen more than his fair share of unique players and scenarios in the sport.
Now, Herbstreit, like the rest of college football, is about to witness the true beginning of the Arch Manning era with the Texas Longhorns, and his first game of that era on Saturday in Columbus against Ohio State.
Confident that the Mannings knew exactly what they were doing in bringing Arch to Texas, the longtime analyst does not believe the moment will be too big for the young quarterback.
Herbstreit Has Confidence in Manning's Start vs Ohio State.
"Arch Manning, and his dad, Cooper, and his mom and his entire family sent him to Austin knowing that Quinn Ewers was going to be there for a couple years, allow him to kind of be in the background as much as he could be to grow and mature as much as he could in the shadows," Herbstreit said in an appearance on ESPN's Get Up. "They intentionally sent him to Sark, to Texas, because Sark would understand that, and allowed him to now be in position to be in his third year, and now we can see what he can do."
The Mannings are one of the premier families in football and have provided Arch with advice and support throughout his career thus far. Herbstreit believes these decisions have all been leading to this season and this Saturday.
“I think this was a plan all along. They wanted him to just – like, a lot of these five-star guys, like Bryce Underwood, bang, they’re just thrown in. Arch has had a chance to simmer for the last couple years, grow, get a little bit of reps, get a little bit of this, get a little bit of that, watch Texas over the last couple years make a deep run in the playoff," Herbstreit said. "Now, he’s ready; now he has had a chance to mature. I would not be shocked if he goes out there [and] the moment will not be too big.”
Manning is getting thrown into the fire right away, facing the defending national champion Buckeyes in Columbus. Despite the hostile environment and more than 100,000 fans who will be present for Saturday's contest, Herbstreit is not worried for Manning.
“The Ohio State defense, the crowd, which most quarterbacks struggle with, I think, because of the way they did it, I think, these last two years will really benefit him,” Herbstreit said.
The wait is nearly over with the potential game of the season between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State taking place Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.