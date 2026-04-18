Texas Longhorns Open Practice: Injury Notes, Takeaways, Highlights

The Texas Longhorns officially put a bow on their spring practice program on Saturday in Austin, as fans gathered at DKR to watch an open practice as the highlight of the team's Fan Day.

Fans got their first in-person chance to see players like wide receiver Cam Coleman, linebacker Rasheem Biles and running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers among many of the others transfers. True freshmen like wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr., running back Derrek Cooper and linebacker Tyler Atkinson also got the opportunity to "play" in front of fans for the first time in their college careers.

There was a ton to soak in during the open practice. Here are some of the most notable headlines, including injury notes and highlights:

Injury Notes

Dia Bell poses for a photoshoot during a recruiting visit with the Texas Longhorns | @DiaBell3QB1 on X

The Longhorns got out of spring without any major injuries to key players, but there were still some players recovering that were worth keeping eyes on during the team's open practice.

Here are some of the injury notes from Saturday:

- Arch Manning threw briefly in 7-on-7, but didn't participate in scrimmage portion



- Dia Bell was in pads but didn't play the entire practice



- WRs Emmett Mosley, Ryan Wingo caught passes during early drills but didn't scrimmage



- Jonah Williams in a sling



- Kaliq Lockett was in full pads but watched off to the side



- Kaden Scherer on crutches



- Justus Terry, Xavier Filsaime off to the side

The reason for Texas' cancelling the original plans for the spring game came down to being cautious with injuries, and it's clear that was the right decision considering how many key players likely wouldn't have played.

Biggest Standouts

Both the Texas offense and defense traded some back-and-forth blows, with multiple players standing out in the process.

Jermaine Bishop Jr., WR

Bishop started the day with a touchdown down the seam from KJ Lacey during 7-on-7. He caught multiple passes after that during the live scrimmage portions and was operating with the first-team offense with Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley off to the side.

Bishop is showing that he cane become an eventual contributor in the offense with the potential to emerge as the team's No. 4 wide receiver if things fall his way. Regardless of what happens this fall, there's little doubt that will become Texas' top wideout by 2027.

Jermaine Bishop Jr. | Jermaine Bishop Jr. on X

KJ Lacey, QB

With Arch Manning sidelined during the scrimmage portion, Lacey operated as the starting quarterback and got some extended reps with Dia Bell also out.

Lacey delivered some impressive throws across multiple spots on the field, highlighted by a touchdown to Daylan McCutcheon at the front pylon. He also showed some quick feet once he got free out of the pocket. It's clear Lacey can successfully run when given the opportunity.

Hayward Howard, CB

Howard had back-to-back pass breakups in the end zone during the early red zone portion of practice. He was visibly fired up after both plays.

Howard likely won't enter the season as a instant-impact player for the Texas secondary but it's clear he has the talent to eventually step into that role by the 2027 campaign.

Derrek Cooper, RB

Cooper displayed some impressive power. It often took multiple players to bring him down and moved the pile foward for multiple seconds on a few occasions. It's clear he is ready to contribute as a true freshman.

He also scored the first touchdown during the scrimmage portion on a short run right at the goal line.

Best Highlights

From touchdowns for Jermaine Bishop Jr., Derrek Cooper and Daylan McCutcheon to a kickoff return for a score from Raleek Brown, here are some of the top highlights from Saturday's practice.

What a Throw from KJ Lacey to Daylan McCutcheon! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/MxzjD31Q56 — Orangebloods.com (@orangebloods_) April 18, 2026

First TD of the day comes from freshman RB Derrek Cooper from the 2.



12P with Masunas & Winston.



OL: Turntine-Chatman-Sikorski-Baker-Newman pic.twitter.com/Y5Ey65DCwF — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) April 18, 2026

Raleek Brown took a kickoff for a TD pic.twitter.com/Jv6Oh1E4cn — Texas Longhorn Fan Battle Podcast (@LHFanBattle) April 18, 2026

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