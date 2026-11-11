Lane Kiffin Reflects on His Relationship With Arch Manning Ahead of Texas-LSU

Lane Kiffin tried to make Arch Manning an Ole Miss Rebel during the No. 1 2023 prospect's recruiting cycle coming out of high school. Ultimately, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns sold Manning on anonymity in Austin and a role in Sarkisian's strong historically performing offense.

Given UT's matchup with the LSU Tigers on Saturday at 6:30 PM CST at Tiger Stadium, Kiffin was asked about and spoke on his relationship with Manning.

He was completely complimentary.

"I really enjoyed the time around Arch. Great kid. I think that's probably well documented. That's a lot to deal with, even when he was in high school, the expectations and pressure and everything around him," Kiffin said.

"I got to see him play one time the night before one of our games and got to see him just have fun with his teammates and how much the linemen on his team loved him in high school. Then, when he'd come visit, you kind of saw more of the pressure side of what he dealt with...I think he's an awesome kid, and I hope he does really well, obviously outside of Saturday."

Kiffin on Difference in Arch Relationship With Rest of Manning Family

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin arrives prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Kiffin was also asked about his relationship with the rest of the Manning family. As Kiffin noted, it's complicated, unlike his relationship with Arch.

After all, as Lane explained, Kiffin has left the Tennessee Volunteers and, most recently, Ole Miss. Leaving the Rebels before the 2025/2026 CFP caused Archie Manning, a former Rebel, to call Kiffin a "narcissistic jerk."

Kiffin doesn't hold it against the Manning's. Archie made it right.

"Someone gave me a Cameo. He actually left me a message right after apologizing, but he got caught up in the moment after I left and thought it was just a Cameo to the people and called me a few names. But that's okay. I've been called worse, and I'm sure I'll be called the same when we go back to Tennessee, just like Ole Miss," Kiffin said.

Kiffin has left Peyton's former team, the Tennessee Volunteers, and Archie and Eli's, Ole Miss. His Tigers lost to the Rebels in September, and now take on Arch and the Longhorns, then Peyton's alma mater the following week.

While Kiffin burned most of the Manning family's former schools, there's no particular bad blood with Arch and Texas.

We'll see if a new Manning-Kiffin rivalry forms in Baton Rouge this weekend when Arch returns to his home state for a major game with CFP implications.

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