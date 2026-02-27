Latest Mock Draft Predicts 2 Texas Longhorns in Top-100

Seven Texas Longhorns are participating in the 2026 NFL Combine, which kicks off today. However, only two of them are slated to be picked in rounds one through three, according to PFF's latest mock draft.

Several Longhorns are on the bubble of days two and three, with the opportunity to propel themselves into the top-100 if they perform well in Indianapolis over the next few days. Malik Muhammad, for example, is already considered a third-round pick by other mock drafts.

For now, here are the Longhorns PFF expects to here their names called before day three.

Anthony Hill Jr - Pick 44 - New York Jets (via the Dallas Cowboys)

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys, who had one of the worst linebacking groups in the NFL last season, would no doubt wince at a pick that originally belonged to them being used to take a linebacker like Hill.

Hill is a rangy yet powerful quick-twitch defender who started on the Longhorns defense for the better part of three seasons. He split his time between MIKE and WILL, but will be best suited as a free-roaming WILL at the next level.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn's scheme focuses on man-coverage and is in the upper-half of the league in blitz percentage, neither of which are Hill's strong suits.

Hill is at his best when he is allowed to be a down-hill playmaker, chasing players in the flat and blowing up pullers.

Hill has the athletic tools to develop into the kind of player that fits Glenn's defense and will likely get to play early on as two of the Jets' starting linebackers are unrestricted free agents this offseason.

If he ends up in New York he will be able to play WILL next to MIKE Jamien Sherwood, .

Jack Endries - Pick 75 - Miami Dolphins

Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries walks off the field after a game against the Texas El Paso Miners | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jack Endries is a versatile H-back/F-tight end who started 37 games over two years with the Cal Golden Bears and one with the Longhorns.

Endries is a smooth route-runner with good hands and technical blocking ability.

While he lacks impressive size, speed or strength, he has the football know-how to start from day one, and Miami may need him to.

The Dolphins are slated to lose two of their four tight ends to unrestricted free agency and have a third hitting restricted free agency this offseason.

New offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is a disciple of the West Coast wide-zone scheme, which heavily employs two tight end sets. While Slowik ran 11 personnel for the majority of his plays as the offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans, that had more to do with the Texans' excellent wide receiver corps, a luxury the Dolphins do not have.

If Endries ends up in Miami, he would join forces with projected starting quarterback and former Longhorn Quinn Ewers. While the two never overlapped on the 40 Acres, they could have an inside lane to developing a bond that keeps Endries on the field.