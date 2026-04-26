List of Every Texas Player Picked in 2026 NFL Draft and Where They're Headed

The 2026 NFL Draft is now in the books, and many of the college football standouts have found out where they will continue their careers.

And for the Texas Longhorns, they did not have a player selected in the first round for the first time in three seasons, but a few of their important pieces from the 2025 season have found new homes.

In total, six Longhorns were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the earliest coming in the second round and the latest in the seventh. Here's a full list of where all six of those Longhorns are heading to after their time in Austin.

Anthony Hill Jr. - Tennessee Titans R2: 60

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The first Longhorn to come off the board was an obvious one, as linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who became a cornerstone of the Texas defense, was selected in the second round by the Tennessee Titans.

Heading into the 2025 season, Hill Jr. looked like he could solidify his spot as a first-round selection with another high-level season. While his season was solid, finishing tied for second in tackles and second in sacks, the linebacker did drop into the back half of the second round, but Hill Jr. will get a good shot to contribute early.

Hill Jr. is also reunited with a former Longhorn in the Music City to be part of the current rebuild in Tennessee as the Titans selected tight end Gunnar Helm in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Malik Muhammad - Chicago Bears R4: 124

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The second Texas player to hear his name called in the NFL Draft came two rounds later, with Malik Muhammad being taken by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round.

Muhammad makes his way to the Windy City after being a vital piece to the Longhorns secondary in his three seasons in Austin. Developing into a true cover corner, Muhammad will look to do the same with the Bears, who were a game away from the NFC Championship game.

Trey Moore - Miami Dolphins R4: 130

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore attempts to get into the backfield during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Trey Moore became the first of three Longhorns selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 2026 NFL Draft, being selected in the fourth round. The edge rusher spent two seasons with Texas after transferring in from UTSA.

In two seasons with the Longhorns, Moore showcased his proven skills as a pass rusher and showed his versatility by playing more at linebacker this season for the Texas defense. The Dolphins now get Moore, who can help their defense in more ways than one.

Michael Taaffe - Miami Dolphins R5: 158

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe leads the team on to the field against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The second Longhorn turned Dolphin was safety Michael Taaffe. The former Texas walk-on turned All-American heard his name called just one round after Moore.

The Austin native paved his way throughout his five years with the Longhorns, ultimately becoming one of the faces of the program that helped Texas find its prestige once again. Taaffe will now look to help Miami's secondary, which heads into year one of a new regime.

DJ Campbell - Miami Dolphins R6: Pick 200

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The third Longhorn headed to the Sunshine State is offensive lineman DJ Campbell. Campbell had been a fixture of the Texas offensive line over the course of his career in burnt orange. And now will look to find a spot in the Dolphins' offensive line room.

The three Longhorns all reunite with one of their former teammates as the Dolphins selected quarterback Quinn Ewers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jack Endries - Cincinnati Bengals R7: Pick 221

Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The final Longhorn selected in the 2026 NFL Draft came in the final round with tight end Jack Endries being taken by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Endries spent just one season in Austin after transferring in from Cal and will now make the move to the Pros. Though a late-round pick, the tight end will look for an opportunity for himself up north in Cincinnati.

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