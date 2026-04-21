Ranking Every Texas Player Expected to Be Picked in 2026 NFL Draft

Seven Texas Longhorns took part in the 2026 NFL Combine, meaning they will likely be selected in this year's draft.

All of those players are talented and have the chance to be true impact players at the next level, but some are more likely to do so than others.

Here is every Longhorn NFL prospect ranked.

No. 1 - Anthony Hill Jr., Linebacker

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. landed in Austin as the No. 1 linebacker in his high school class and quickly lived up to that billing. He can operate as either a field general or weak-side playmaker and deal significant damage to opposing run games.

His power and ability to read run games make him the most tantalizing Longhorn in this year's draft, but his pass coverage and capacity to take-on contact need refinement.

Final Grade: Early-Mid Round 2

No. 2 - Malik Muhammad, Cornerback

Malik Muhammad is a wiry but aggressive boundary cornerback who has done everything right in the pre-draft process, impressing at the Senior Bowl, Combine and in meetings with teams. His calling card is his understanding of complex defensive schemes that are currently in vogue in the NFL, but one should not sleep on his footwork or long-speed.

Teams will not like his size or tackling track-record, but his attitude, I.Q. and movement skills more than make up for his faults.

Final Grade: Round 3

No. 3 - Jack Endries, Tight End

Jack Endries is a smooth receiving tight end whose best production came before he was miscast in Texas' offense last season. He is extremely quarterback-friendly, using his large frame to keep defenders away from passes and finding openings in soft coverage.

He lacks an athletic toolkit, however he does all of the little things well and any NFL teams looking to make their passer's life easier, which is all of them, should be interested in Endries.

Final Grade: Round 4-5

No. 4 - Michael Taaffe, Safety

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Michael Taaffe's walk-on origin is well known at this point. That story speaks to who he is as a player, being a safety who wins with instincts, tenacity and know-how.

That is not to say that Taaffe is unathletic, however his speed and agility are just adequate for the next level. His frame is below-average, however teams will forgive all of that in order to get a player who makes plays and organizes defenses from centerfield like Taaffe does.

Final Grade: Round 4-5

No. 5 - D.J. Campbell, Offensive Guard

D.J. Campbell is an ironman right guard whose strength and length cover up his below-average size-profile. His footwork make him a natural fit for zone run schemes while his power make him enticing to gap-scheme play-callers.

The secret sauce for Campbell is his work-rate, he is constantly helping his ball-carriers squeeze out the last two-five yards of runs and makes splash plays assisting other linemen in pass-protection. Unfortunately, he has disastrous hand-usage which should have been ironed out over the course of his 2,633 snaps at right guard with the Longhorns.

Final Grade: Round 5-6

No. 6 - Trey Moore, Linebacker

Trey Moore is a 'tweener' whose quickness, bend and first-step make him a natural edge rusher, a position he can not play full-time due to his frame. His tools help him in some aspects of off-ball linebacking, however he plays the position like an edge rusher, struggling in pass coverage and consistently having his eyes in the wrong place.

His production and athleticism warrant a selection, and teams can use him as a sub-package pass rusher who comes in on passing-downs while he develops into a more complete off-ball defender.

Final Grade: Round 5-6

No. 7 - Jaylon Guilbeau, Cornerback

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau reacts after making a sack against the Florida Gators during the first half | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jaylon Guilbeau is an athletically-limited slot cornerback whose value will likely come in a spot-role and on special teams. He struggles to make plays on the ball but possesses a tenacity that will convert into big hits if used on kick coverage.

The book on Guilbeau's defensive back career is not closed, however he will need to make strides as a processor in order to justify that kind of a role. Still, he has matured a lot since he started at Texas and can contribute in some facet to an NFL team right away.

Final Grade: Round 6-7

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