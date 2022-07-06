Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Keilan Robinson on Alabama: 'We Can Beat Them Boys'

Former Alabama and current Texas running back Keilan Robinson just gave the Crimson Tide some bulletin board material

Expectations for the Texas Longhorns are high in Austin in 2022. 

And Texas running back Keilan Robinson has just added some fuel to that fire. 

On Tuesday night in a Twitter space session with fans, Robinson all but guaranteed victory for the Longhorns over Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in their Week 2 matchup.

“Ain’t no chip on our shoulder, it’s just a … it might be a chip (because) it’s Texas, because you there’s a few people that might be trying to count us out,” Robinson said in a since-deleted tweet, “but knowing what I know, seeing what I see every day being here and being there, I know we can beat them boys. We just got to do what we got to do.”

Robinson, of course, knows the Tide about as well as anyone in the Longhorns program not named Steve Sarkisian, having transferred from Alabama to the 40 Acres in 2021. 

Now, complete with the playmakers already on the roster such as Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy, as well as the reinforcements brought through the transfer portal this spring such as quarterback Quinn Ewers (Ohio State), tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama, wideout Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming), cornerback Ryan Watts (Ohio State), and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (James Madison), the Longhorns confidence as a team is sky-high.

One of the team's biggest playmakers, Robinson will also surely play a big part in the plan to take on the Tide as well.

Last season, Robinson had 45 carries for 322 yards and three touchdowns (7.2 yards per carry), to go along with seven catches for 57 yards.

With all that said, the last thing any team wants to do is give Saban and the Tide bulletin board material. 

Need proof? Just ask Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels

Texas and Alabama will kick off at 11 am central time on September 10 in Austin.

