Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Exits vs. No. 1 Alabama With Injury

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have just suffered a major setback in their matchup with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, with quarterback Quinn Ewers being forced to leave the game with an upper-body injury.

The injury occurred on first and goal with 31 seconds to go in the first quarter, after he had connected with Xavier Worthy on a 46-yard pass.

Before leaving the game, Ewers had completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards.

In place of Ewers, Longhorns backup Hudson Card has entered the game.

On the first snap of the second quarter, Bijan Robinson ran it on for a touchdown on third and goal, tying the game at 10-10.

The injury to Ewers is an eerie reminder to Longhorns fans of their 2009 national title matchup with the Crimson Tide, in which Texas star quarterback Colt McCoy was forced to exit the game early in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees also gave his thoughts on the potential injury to Ewers.

True freshman Garrett Gilbert took over for the Horns after that and performed admirably but could not overcome the Bama juggernaut.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

