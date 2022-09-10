Longhorns Reveal Official Depth Chart vs. No. 1 Alabama
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are set to take the field against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at 11 am at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, in the program's biggest home game in recent memory.
Just like in the season opener against Louisiana Monroe last Saturday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian did not reveal an official depth chart for either side of the ball, before the end of the week.
That changed on game day, however, with the Longhorns releasing a depth chart to the media ahead of the 11 am Kickoff.
You can see the complete depth chart below:
Offense
Quarterback
1. Quinn Ewers
2. Hudson Card
Running Back
1. Bijan Robinson
2. Roschon Johnson
3. Keilan Robinson
4. Jonathan Brooks
Wide Receiver (X)
1. Xavier Worthy
2. Brenen Thompson
3. Troy Omeire
Wide Receiver (Y)
1. Jordan Whittington
2. Tariq Milton
3. Gave Sulser
Wide Receiver (Z)
1. Casey Cain
2. Agiye Hall
3. Savion Red
Tight End
1. Ja'Tavion Sanders
2. Gunnar Helm
3. Juan Davis
Left Tackle
1. Kelvin Banks
2. Andrej Karic
Left Guard
1. Hayden Connor
2. Malik Agbo
Center
1. Jake Majors
2. Connor Robertson
3. Logan Parr
Right Guard
1. Cole Hutson
2. Devon Campbell
3. Neto Umeozulu
Right Tackle
1. Christian Jones
2. Cameron Williams
Defense
Jack
1. Barryn Sorrell
2. Ethan Burke
Buck
1. Ovie Oghoufo
2. Justice Finkley
Nose Tackle
1. Keondre Coburn OR Byron Murphy
Defensive Tackle
1. Moro Ojomo OR Vernon Broughton
Defensive Tackle
1. T'Vondre Sweat OR Alfred Collins
SAM Linebacker
1. DeMarvion Overshown
2. Prince Dorbah
MIKE Linebacker
1. Jaylan Ford
2. Jett Bush
3. Devin Richardson
WILL Linebacker
1. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
2. David Gbenda
Cornerback
2. Jamier Johnson
3. Terrance Brooks
Cornerback
1. Ryan Watts
2. Austin Jordan
3. Ishamel Ibraheem
SPUR
1. Jahdae Barron OR Jaylon Guilbeau
3. Michael Taffe
Boundry Safety
1. Anthony Cook
2. Kitan Crawford
3. Morice Blackwell
Free Safety
1. Jerrin Thompson
2. JD Coffey
3. BJ Allen Jr.
Specialists
Kick Offs
1. Will Stone OR Bert Auburn
Place Kicker
1. Bert Auburn OR Will Stone
Punter
1. Isaac Pearson
2. Daniel Trejo
Holder
1. Isaac Pearson
2. Daniel Trejo
Deep Snapper
1. Zach Edwards
2. Lance St. Louis
Kick Return
1. Keilan Robinson
2. D'Shawn Jamison
3. Roschon Johnson
4. Jordan Whittington
Punt Return
1. Xavier Worthy
2. D'Shawn Jamison
3. Brenen Thompson
