Longhorns Reveal Official Depth Chart vs. No. 1 Alabama

The Texas Longhorns have released their depth chart ahead of their Saturday Showdown with Alabama

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are set to take the field against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at 11 am at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, in the program's biggest home game in recent memory. 

Just like in the season opener against Louisiana Monroe last Saturday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian did not reveal an official depth chart for either side of the ball, before the end of the week. 

That changed on game day, however,  with the Longhorns releasing a depth chart to the media ahead of the 11 am Kickoff. 

You can see the complete depth chart below:

Offense

Quarterback

1. Quinn Ewers

2. Hudson Card

Running Back

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Roschon Johnson

3. Keilan Robinson

4. Jonathan Brooks

Wide Receiver (X)

1. Xavier Worthy

2. Brenen Thompson

3. Troy Omeire

Wide Receiver (Y)

1. Jordan Whittington

2. Tariq Milton

3. Gave Sulser

Wide Receiver (Z)

1. Casey Cain

2. Agiye Hall

3. Savion Red

Tight End

1. Ja'Tavion Sanders

2. Gunnar Helm

3. Juan Davis

Left Tackle

1. Kelvin Banks

2. Andrej Karic

Left Guard

1. Hayden Connor

2. Malik Agbo

Center

1. Jake Majors

2. Connor Robertson

3. Logan Parr

Right Guard

1. Cole Hutson

2. Devon Campbell

3. Neto Umeozulu

Right Tackle

1. Christian Jones

2. Cameron Williams

Defense

Jack

1. Barryn Sorrell

2. Ethan Burke

Buck

1. Ovie Oghoufo

2. Justice Finkley

Nose Tackle

1. Keondre Coburn OR Byron Murphy

Defensive Tackle

1. Moro Ojomo OR Vernon Broughton

Defensive Tackle

1. T'Vondre Sweat OR Alfred Collins

SAM Linebacker

1. DeMarvion Overshown

2. Prince Dorbah

MIKE Linebacker

1. Jaylan Ford

2. Jett Bush

3. Devin Richardson

WILL Linebacker

1. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey

2. David Gbenda

Cornerback

1. D'Shawn Jamison

2. Jamier Johnson

3. Terrance Brooks

Cornerback

1. Ryan Watts

2. Austin Jordan

3. Ishamel Ibraheem

SPUR

1. Jahdae Barron OR Jaylon Guilbeau

3. Michael Taffe

Boundry Safety

1. Anthony Cook

2. Kitan Crawford

3. Morice Blackwell

Free Safety

1. Jerrin Thompson

2. JD Coffey

3. BJ Allen Jr.

Specialists

Kick Offs

1. Will Stone OR Bert Auburn

Place Kicker

1. Bert Auburn OR Will Stone

Punter

1. Isaac Pearson

2. Daniel Trejo

Holder

1. Isaac Pearson

2. Daniel Trejo

Deep Snapper

1. Zach Edwards

2. Lance St. Louis

Kick Return

1. Keilan Robinson

2. D'Shawn Jamison

3. Roschon Johnson

4. Jordan Whittington

Punt Return

1. Xavier Worthy

2. D'Shawn Jamison

3. Brenen Thompson

