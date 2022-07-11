Arch Manning put on a show this summer during Isidore Newman 7-on-7 drills.

The Texas Longhorns found their next great quarterback when they received a commitment from Arch Manning.

Manning is the number one overall player in the class of 2023. Critics of Manning often claim he is "overrated" due to his last name. However, he continues to prove he is worthy of such a high rating whenever he steps onto the gridiron.

Manning has been busy this summer developing his game during 7-on-7 drills at Isidore Newman High School.

It is clear to see why Manning is as highly rated as he is from clips of these drills.

Here is a highlight reel of Manning and his receiver, Anthony Jones:

Manning's top target at Isidore Newman is fellow Texas commit, tight end Will Randle.

Manning and Randle have continued to develop their connection this summer during 7-on-7.

In three seasons at Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA), Manning has thrown for 5,731 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He has also ran for 671 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Manning will have more opportunities this fall to prove why his last name isn't the reason he is the nation's top player. He will begin his senior season on Sept. 2nd when Isidore Newman travels to Hahnville High School (Boutte, LA).

