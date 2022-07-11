Skip to main content

WATCH: Texas Commit Arch Manning Lights Up 7-on-7

Arch Manning put on a show this summer during Isidore Newman 7-on-7 drills.

The Texas Longhorns found their next great quarterback when they received a commitment from Arch Manning. 

Manning is the number one overall player in the class of 2023. Critics of Manning often claim he is "overrated" due to his last name. However, he continues to prove he is worthy of such a high rating whenever he steps onto the gridiron. 

Manning has been busy this summer developing his game during 7-on-7 drills at Isidore Newman High School. 

It is clear to see why Manning is as highly rated as he is from clips of these drills. 

Here is a highlight reel of Manning and his receiver, Anthony Jones:

Manning's top target at Isidore Newman is fellow Texas commit, tight end Will Randle. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16409746
Play
News

Top Storylines To Follow At Big 12 Media Days

Here are six storylines all Big 12 fans should know entering media days later this week

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Big 12 QB Room Rankings: Longhorns at the Top?

The Longhorns have some talented, but slightly inexperienced signal-callers in Steve Sarkisian's quarterback room.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_16923844
Play
News

Could Texas And Oklahoma Announce New SEC Departure Date at Big 12 Media Days?

With USC and UCLA set to leave for the Big Ten, could this push Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC faster?

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Manning and Randle have continued to develop their connection this summer during 7-on-7.

In three seasons at Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA), Manning has thrown for 5,731 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He has also ran for 671 yards and 17 touchdowns. 

Manning will have more opportunities this fall to prove why his last name isn't the reason he is the nation's top player. He will begin his senior season on Sept. 2nd when Isidore Newman travels to Hahnville High School (Boutte, LA).

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_16409746
News

Top Storylines To Follow At Big 12 Media Days

Here are six storylines all Big 12 fans should know entering media days later this week

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

Big 12 QB Room Rankings: Longhorns at the Top?

The Longhorns have some talented, but slightly inexperienced signal-callers in Steve Sarkisian's quarterback room.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
USATSI_16923844
News

Could Texas And Oklahoma Announce New SEC Departure Date at Big 12 Media Days?

With USC and UCLA set to leave for the Big Ten, could this push Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC faster?

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
USATSI_17198495
Football

11 Wins for Texas? ESPN FPI Predictions

Taking a closer look at ESPN's FPI game predictions for the Longhorns in 2022.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
USATSI_16782935
News

Conference Realignment: 2 Scenarios Where Big 12 is Involved

The Big 12 could soon be a major player in the conference chaos, but what would a potential realignment look like?

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
10442256
Recruiting

Top In-State LB Brad Spence Sets Commitment Date

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff23 hours ago
griffin III mack brown
Football

How Mack Brown Tried To Lure Baylor's RG III To Longhorns After 2008 Matchup

Griffin III details the story of how Mack Brown tried to convince him to transfer to Texas

By Zach DimmittJul 10, 2022
USATSI_18557315
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Jordan Spieth Speaks on LIV Golf Rumors

Spieth addressed claims that he intended to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 9, 2022