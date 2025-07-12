How Longhorns' Recruiting Strategy Further Proves 'Texas is Back'
What is the biggest sign that the Texas Longhorns are once again one of the premier programs in college football? Beyond the two season 12+ win seasons, and back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinal, it is their approach to handling NIL on the recruiting trail.
As recently detailed in a report from OrangeBloods' Anwar Richardson, the 2026 recruiting cycle has seen head coach Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff approach recruiting differently.
Not All In on One Player
"Texas wants to have enough money to retain key players after this season, and overspending on unproven high school players is not an option," Richardson writes, as shared on Twitter.
Even with the recent changes in college athletics, specifically in regards to NIL. Money is still an object in these recruitments, and it will be that way for the foreseeable future. That is, even though the House v. NCAA settlement ushered in a new era of college athletics, with the implementation of revenue sharing.
While the Longhorns do undoubtedly have just as many, if not more, resources than anybody in college football, when it comes to NIL, that doesn't mean they are willing to shell out money carelessly. "Buying" as many top recruits as they can in the hope it nets a national championship.
Instead, the Longhorns are taking a more measured approach. It is one that the "powerhouse" programs like Alabama, Georgia, and even Ohio State have been doing in the years since NIL has been implemented, and essentially enabled a "pay for play" scheme.
With this strategy, the Longhorns will not shell out millions of dollars for a player unless they truly believe that player meets it in terms of their own valuation. It is the financial responsibility that will potentially allow the Longhorns to keep their national championship window open as long as possible.
Because even without an individual five-star in the classes ahead, they already boast one of the most talented rosters in college football. It is a roster that has seen them come within a few plays of playing for a national title.
And while the importance of strong high school recruiting hasn't faded. Texas will continue to rely heavily on its ability to sign as talented a high school class as possible; they are more willing to pay for players who are proven products in the college game. Like those already on their roster, or those who are experiencing success elsewhere in college football that may enter the transfer portal.