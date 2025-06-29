Arch Manning Gets Honest About NIL Decisions
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has a lot that comes with his name: attention, expectations and, of course, NIL deals.
The recipient of various NIL deals and one of the highest-valued athletes in collegiate athletics, Manning hopes to not make that a focus of the season.
“I’m trying to get all that stuff out of the way before the season,” Manning said, according to On3. “Obviously, you want to take advantage of what you can and make the right decisions on partnering with companies, but I’m focused on ball."
What is Arch Manning's NIL Value?
Manning is currently listed as having the highest NIL valuation of all athletes across collegiate athletics. On3 values Manning at $6.8 million, more than $2 million dollars more than the next closest athlete.
Though he didn't focus too much on NIL when backing up Quinn Ewers in his first two years with Texas, Manning has become busy with sponsorships. According to On3, Manning now has sponsorships with Uber, Vuori and Redbull and has made appearances for the Raising Canes fast food franchise. With all these companies coming after him, Manning has a leg up in deciding what deals are best for him as a member of a family with plenty of experience with sponsors.
“I think I kind of go with my gut and see what other people have done, who’s done it the right or wrong way,” Manning said. “I’ve got a lot of support with my family and go with my gut at the end of the day and try not to do too much.”
Four of the top five NIL valuations in collegiate athletics play football, with five-star BYU commit AJ Dybantsa the lone basketball player. Along with Manning, the top five also includes LSU quarterback Garret Nussmeier, Miami quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Beck has the second highest valuation at $4.3 million.
To say the least, Manning has been making the most of NIL while he can before the fall season begins and has to bring all his attention back to football. As the new quarterback for one of the biggest college brands in the country, it is no surprise that, along with the help of his name, Manning is receiving constant NIL attention.
Before departing for the NFL, Ewers had himself one of the top NIL valuations in the nation, estimated to be around $4.5 million. Other Longhorns this season with significant values in NIL include EDGE Colin Simmons and wide receiver Ryan Wingo at around $1.5 million.
The college landscape continues to change in terms of the monetary value athletes are awarded and as Manning begins his first season, if he performs to expectations, he could see his valuation continue to rise.