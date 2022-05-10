Texas' Bijan Robinson First RB Picked in Latest Way-Too-Early Mock Draft

Robinson is figuring to be one of the best running backs in the draft class of 2023 should he forgo his senior season

After an impressive sophomore season that fringed on Heisman candidacy, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is prepping for even bigger things headed into the second year under coach Steve Sarkisian in 2022.

And less than two weeks after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, mock drafts are already making predictions on where Robinson could be selected should he elect to forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility.

CBS Sports released its way-too-early mock draft Monday and has Robinson slated as a late first-rounder. The selection? No. 30 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs to pair up with MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Here's what CBS had to say about the pick:

Robinson is a Saquon Barkley-esque running back prospect, which vaults him into the first round.

Robinson is the first running back off the board in this particular mock. In an era where running backs are usually not valued as first-round picks, the 6-0, 214-pound all-purpose back looks to be an exception.

The Tucson native was a workhorse for Sarkisian this past season. Despite missing the final two games due to an elbow injury suffered in the loss to Kansas, Robinson accounted for 1,127 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries.

Robinson's receiving numbers out of the backfield mirrored that of a No. 2 receiver for Texas, as he was tied for second on the team in catches (26), second in receiving scores (four) and was third in receiving yards (295).

Should he head to Kansas City, Robinson could look to compete with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a chance at a consistent three-down role. Robinson's receiving ability could prove to be a dangerous weapon in a Mahomes and Andy Reid-led offense.

