Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reveals New & ‘Important’ Part of His Game

Even without any postseason success or major individual accolades, Bijan Robinson has solidified himself as one of the most talented running backs in Texas Longhorns history, no easy task when considering the Heisman-winning and record-breaking runners that came before him.

His unmatched versatility makes him a must-watch guy that has stolen the hearts of Texas fans since his arrival as a freshman in 2020.

But it's the not-so-sexy parts of his game that he's been honing in on with the help of new running backs coach Tashard Choice. Robinson said Thursday that putting an emphasis on pass protection has been the No. 1 focus this offseason.

“I put in a lot of work," Robinson said. "This offseason, Coach Choice made a big emphasis on pass blocking, so we’ve been doing that every single day. Just me having that part of my game at a high level and then with the rest of my game, I think that’s what makes you the complete back you can be and (get you) to where you wanna go at the next level.”



Robinson is in position to be the top running back selected in the 2023 NFL Draft if he chooses to forgo his senior year of eligibility. Even with Texas' 5-7 record last year and Robinson having the end of his season cut short due to an elbow injury, he has still put himself in first-round contention off of pure skill and game-breaking athleticism alone.

And he's not blind to the fact that tuning up his ability to protect the quarterback will get him even more recognition as an NFL prospect. It wasn't his favorite thing to do upon first arrival in Austin. But now, if anything, he's becoming passionate about it.

"I think that having that pass blocking down to a tee is very important for your future as a running back. When I was a freshman, sophomore, I was just trying to get the ball in my hands, make some plays, make people miss. I would do the pass blocking because I had to, but now that I’m really understanding it and now that I know the value of it, I just love to do it. I don’t even think twice about it.”



With an ability to line up at receiver, run defenders over, make defensive backs look slow, and all while being a threat to score on any given touch, Robinson is as a complete of a running back that can be found in college football.

But it's not surprising that the Longhorns' superstar isn't anywhere close to being satisfied.

“My overall game I just been trying to build it in all areas and execute in all areas so I can be a complete running back," he said.

The Longhorns open up the season at home vs Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 3 before welcoming Alabama to Austin the following Saturday, Sept. 10.

