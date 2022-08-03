Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy, Preseason All-Americans

The Texas Longhorns are loaded at the offensive skills positions. Bijan Robinson highlights a deep running back room. Xavier Worthy highlights a talented receiving core.

The expectations are high for the star duo entering the 2022 season. Robinson and Worthy each received preseason All-American nods by Pro Football Focus. Robinson was named a preseason first-team All-American, while Worthy was named a preseason second-team All-American.

Robinson rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign at Texas. He also caught 26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

The Heisman hopeful running back enters 2022 as the nucleus of coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense. He will put up monster numbers again with first-round NFL Draft potential as long as he stays healthy.

Robinson has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and the best odds among all running backs at +2000 via DraftKings.

Worthy was arguably the best freshman wide receiver in the nation a season ago. He led all freshman wide receivers in catches (62), receiving yards (981), and touchdowns (12). He went on to be named a freshman All-American by PFF.

Robinson and Worthy will begin their 2022 campaigns on Sept. 3rd when the Longhorns host UL-Monroe.

