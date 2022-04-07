Skip to main content

Longhorns DL Moro Ojomo: 'No More B*** S*** 7-6 Texas'

Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo is looking for a new attitude from the Longhorns next season

If you ask any Texas Longhorns football fan, the last decade-plus of football has left a lot to be desired. 

Since their last National Title appearance in 2009 against Alabama, the Longhorns have been a middling program in most respects, going 83-67, making just one Big 12 title game appearance (2018) and winning just six bowl games in those 12 seasons. 

And if you ask fifth-year Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, those issues begin and end with the players in the locker room.

Moro Ojomo

Ojomo

“It’s hard… 18-20-year-old guys coming in caring about the wrong things instead of winning," Ojomo said Thursday. “It needs to be players led, coaches fed. Coaches come and go… Players have to make a stand and basically say enough is enough. Like, 7-6 BS Texas isn't happening no more.”

Ojomo makes a good point as well. 

One of the major issues for the Longhorns, particularly in 2021, was their inability to face adversity and overcome a challenge. 

Once things began to go the wrong way, the team would typically fold, and allow their opponents to take control of the game. 

Last season, Texas led at one point in five of its seven losses and blew three consecutive double-digit leads to Oklahoma (21 points), Oklahoma State (14 points) and Baylor (11 points).

USATSI_16923844

It was an issue that plagued the Horns all season long and was their Achilles heel.

“My last 3 years feel like we’ve been on autopilot," Ojomo said. "You lose a game, go home and get angry, then lose some more games. Instead of figuring out how to change it”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian hopes to change that trend in 2022. 

With new transfers such as quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, and tight end Jahleel Billingsley on offense, and defensive back Ryan Watts on defense, as well as one of the top recruiting hauls in the nation, the culture could be well on its way to changing for the better. 

Quinn Ewers

Not to mention fierce competitors that remain from 2021 such as Xavier Worthy.

The 2022 class in particular is full of culture-changing type personalities such as offensive linemen Kelvin Banks and Devon Campbell, quarterback Maalik Murphy, running back Jaydon Blue, defensive back Terence Brooks, and defensive linemen J'Mond Tapp and Justice Finkley.

A class that hopes to finally turn the tide for the Longhorns, get them back into Big 12, and eventually SEC title contention. 

“Whatever senior class changes the tide for UT is going to be extremely memorable,” Ojomo said.

