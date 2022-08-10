Even after a 5-7 record a season ago, the Texas Longhorns have taken the nation by storm this offseason with some colossal additions in the 2023 recruiting class.

And on Tuesday, Sports Illustrated revealed its first edition of the 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings, with the Longhorns well represented in the group.

Once again, Texas comes in as one of the top states in the country regarding talent in this cycle, with the second most prospects (19) on the list behind only Florida (20).

The Horns are currently tied for third (Miami) with six commitments in the 99, sitting behind only Notre Dame (eight) and Alabama and Ohio State (seven each) for the most in the country.

Five of those commitments are in the top 50, with Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, TX) wide receiver Ryan Niblett at No. 52.

Niblett is the ninth receiver on the rankings and the third receiver in Texas' 2023 class, joining DeSoto (TX) star Johntay Cook II and Dekaney (Houston, TX) wideout Jonah Wilson.

At 6-0, 170, Niblett committed to Texas on April 23 following the Orange-White Spring game, as his public pledge followed shortly behind the announcement that 2023 DeSoto (Dallas) running back Tre Wisner was also committing.

Niblett was pursued by a slew of elite programs like Alabama, USC, Baylor, Arkansas, Houston, Texas A&M, and others before choosing Texas. He didn't make his official visit to campus until over two months after his commitment, as arrived earlier this summer on June 24.

Here are all six Longhorns that made the cut:

No. 10 - QB Arch Manning, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA)

No. 16 - CB Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)

No. 24 - WR Johntay Cook, Desoto (TX)

No. 32 - S Derek Williams, Westgate (New Iberia, LA)

No. 45 - LB Derion Gullette, Teague (TX)

No. 52 - WR Ryan Niblett, Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, TX)

