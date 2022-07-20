Iowa State Cyclones Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 8

The Texas Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in Austin for a Week 8 matchup on Saturday, Oct. 15. Texas leads the all-time series 14-5, but all five losses have come in the last 12 years.

The Longhorns have lost the last three meetings against Iowa State, with the last win coming in a 24-10 win in Austin in 2018. Since then, Texas has had two single-digit losses and an embarrassing 30-7 loss in Ames last season in the Longhorns' first year under coach Steve Sarkisian.

Under coach Matt Campbell last season, Iowa State was a bit of a disappointment after starting the season at No. 7 in the AP Poll before ending with a 7-6 record and a loss to the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Warhawks throughout the week. We've already done a general preview of the Cyclones as well as offensive players to watch.

Now, let's look at the Iowa State defensive players Texas should have an eye on.

Will McDonald IV, Defensive End

McDonald IV was responsible for 11.5 of the 32 sacks the Cyclones recorded last season. His total was tied for first in the Big 12, while Iowa State's tally was second behind Oklahoma State's team-wide effort of 55 sacks.

His season-high sack total (2.5) came in the 30-7 trouncing of the Longhorns, as McDonald IV also added six total tackles, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in arguably his best game of the season.

McDonald IV also led the team with five forced fumbles while adding 36 total tackles and two passes defended. He enters his fifth year of collegiate eligibility looking for a third-straight 10-plus sack season.

Already the all-time program leader with 29 career sacks, McDonald IV is no doubt one of the best defense players in the conference this season.

Anthony Johnson Jr., Free Safety

Another member on this list who enters his fifth year with the Cyclones, Johnson Jr. remains a vital part of Iowa State's secondary despite not recording an interception in his career.

Johnson Jr. was tied for first on the team last season with four passes defended. He also added two forced fumbles and was fourth on the team with 55 total tackles. He had two passes defended in the win over Texas.

One of the most consistent players at defensive back for the Cyclones, Johnson Jr's experience makes him an important guy to watch this season.

Blake Peterson, Defensive End

With fellow defensive line star Eyioma Uwazurike in the NFL, the Cyclones will need another guy to step up on the d-line opposite of McDonald IV. Peterson is set to be a starter this season and could find himself getting ample opportunities for plays in the backfield as opposing offensive lines focus attention on Iowa State's all-time sack leader.

Last season, Peterson had two sacks, six total tackles, and one pass defended in just five appearances, which bodes well for his season-long success this fall.

