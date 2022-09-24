Skip to main content

Longhorns Offense Making Easy Work of Texas Tech, Lead Red Raiders at Halftime

The Texas Longhorns lead the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the half after some impressive work from coach Steve Sarkisian's offense.

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders open up Big 12 play Saturday in Lubbock at Jones AT&T Stadium, the 72nd all-time meeting between the two teams. 

And despite falling behind 14-10 early in the second quarter, the Longhorns had two relatively easy touchdown drives before ending the half with a 24-14 lead. Texas had 272 total offensive yards in the first two quarters. 

It was quick pickings for the Texas offense on the first possession of the game, as quarterback Hudson Card led a three-play, 62-yard touchdown drive. Keilan Robinson set things up with 31-yard return off the opening kick before finishing off the drive moments later with a stumbling 35-yard catch-and-run touchdown. 

But quick action for Texas was countered with methodical football for the Red Raiders in the first half. Tech's first two drives of the game took up 31 total plays against a tired Longhorns defense that started committing crucial penalties and allowing the Red Raiders to fight for extra yardage, including on a 4th-and-goal touchdown run by Tech quarterback Donovan Smith. 

The Longhorns answered with a field goal on the next drive to take a 10-7 lead, but the Texas defense had to power through another long drive that once again didn't end well. 

Smith led a 13-play, 83-yard drive that ended with running back Tahj Brooks breaking open out of the backfield untouched for a 17-yard touchdown catch. 

Card, looking for the big-shot play that Texas has been missing, tried to get it all in one play, but Tech defensive back Reggie Pearson Jr. snagged the pass out of the air for an interception. It was only Texas' second turnover of the year. 

But Card made up for it after Tech went three-and-out on the next drive - and finally got the big play through the air the offense has been searching for.

A drive that was initially dominated by the legs, power, and elusiveness of running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, ended with 39-yard touchdown connection from Card to receiver Xavier Worthy. 

Tech punted quickly on its next drive, giving the Horns a chance to potentially build a two-possession lead headed into the half. 

And that they did, as Texas easily carved through the Tech defense for a 12-play, 82-yard drive. After Johnson had a 24 catch-and-run, Bijan Robinson rushed in untouched for a seven-yard touchdown to build a 24-14 lead for the Horns headed into the locker room. 

The Red Raiders will get the ball to begin the second half. 

